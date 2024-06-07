Safety concerns lead to the early closure of Glencore's Integra underground

Glencore has confirmed that its Integra underground coal operation near Singleton closed this week, due to safety concerns with the roof, in the current longwall operation area.
Mine management has begun briefing the workforce and other key stakeholders. While the workforce was aware Integra was budgeted to close operations in December 2024, this closure has been brought forward a number of months due to the adverse strata conditions being experienced on current Longwall 19.
The company said in a statement throughout 2024, Glencore invested in drilling additional boreholes and completing independent geotechnical modelling, which unfortunately forecasts that these hazardous conditions will continue for the remainder of the coal still to be extracted.
"During the process of closure planning, we will engage with each of our employees and determine their preference for being made redundant or being redeployed elsewhere throughout our business," they said.
Glencore acquired Integra in December 2015 when Vale had put the operation on care and maintenance.
Since 2017, Glencore continued operations at Integra and last year we employed a workforce of 160 people, made up of employees and contractors and the mine made a direct socio-economic contribution of $255 million to the economy.
"We would like to sincerely thank our employees (and their families) for their contribution to making Integra operation a success and to their ongoing commitment to safety and looking out for each other," the company said.
Meanwhile further up the Valley Malabar Resources the company developing the Maxwell underground mine near Muswellbrook is seeking 200 workers.
Coal production at the site, located on the former Drayton South open cut tenement, began in mid-2023. More than 300 personnel, including construction workers, are presently employed at the mine.
The underground mine will produce a maximum of eight million tonnes of run-of-mine coal a year until 2047.
The recruitment drive aims to fill more than 200 roles, including mine deputies, underground operators, tradespeople, new-to-industry positions, and other operational roles.
The company said it was seeking experienced mining personnel, but also encouraged applications from new entrants to the industry.
