The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Queensland win the first round of the PBR State of Origin series

By Newsroom
June 10 2024 - 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As action got underway on Saturday evening for the opening of the 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Australia Monster Energy Origin Series in Brisbane, it was Team Queensland who dazzled a packed crowd inside the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, clinching the first event win of the series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.