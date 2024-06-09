Queensland win the first round of the PBR State of Origin series

As action got underway on Saturday evening for the opening of the 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Australia Monster Energy Origin Series in Brisbane, it was Team Queensland who dazzled a packed crowd inside the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, clinching the first event win of the series.
The results from the PBR mean Queensland teams have had a clean sweep in first round of the State of Origin in both men's and women's rugby league and now in bullriding.
Team Queensland captain Macaulie Leather said he was excited about the team's strong start to the series.
"The boys are a dominant crew, and they did their job and executed the plan perfectly," said Leather.
"The crowd always brings it every year in Brisbane and it's an incredible place to ride.
"We know our job, so we're just going to keep going at it for the next two rounds."
While Team New South Wales fell short, veteran rider Lachlan Slade (Tamworth ) delivered the highest score of the night with an impressive 88.25 points on Rambo (Dittmann Bucking Bulls).
"I've wanted to get on Rambo for years and I finally got to draw him," said Slade.
"Some bulls don't fit certain guys' styles, and sometimes they just click better than others and when it falls together, it falls together right."
Close behind Slade was Queensland Rider Ben Bode (Calliope), who secured a second-place finish with an 85-point ride on Airborne (Peter Wallace).
Queensland riders Macaulie Leather (Calliope) Zane Hall (Athol) and Beau Willis (Bowen), rounded out the top 5.
For the bovine athletes, it was Cattle King Roid Rage (Dittmann Bucking Bulls) who secured the highest point bull of the night.
Team New South Wales Captain Lachlan Richardson said he's hoping to leverage off their home-state advantage for the second round in Newcastle on June 22.
"It was a tough start," said Richardson.
"I think all the guys got some confidence in the last few sections, but we've now got two weeks to regroup.
"The boys are always keen, they're always hungry to ride bulls.
"There are just a few little things to work on and we're good to go."
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said it was great to see some of the new Origin riders step up to the plate on Saturday night, with seven newcomers making their debut across both teams.
"The Origin series is different from any normal individual event. It's great to see our riders come together in a team sport and rally each other on," said Mr Young.
"There was a lot of bull power on Saturday night, resulting in several buck-offs, which always makes for an interesting night."
The second instalment of the PBR Australia Origin Series will take place in Newcastle on June 22 before closing in Cairns on July 13, where the nation's supreme bull riding powerhouse will be determined.
The next two Origin events will also play a crucial role in determining who will qualify for the PBR Australia Monster Energy Grand Finals occurring in Townsville on November 1 and 2.
"The Newcastle event has the potential to determine which team will take out the win of the series," added Mr Young.
"We're looking forward to seeing if Team Queensland can pull off another event win and secure their fifth Origin championship victory, or if Team New South Wales will even the playing field and stay in the running for the title."
