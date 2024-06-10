Greyhounds v Colts as Group 21 footy returns after extended break

The Greta Branxton Colts host the Singleton Greyhounds on Saturday as Group 21 football returns for the first time since round five over the weekend of May 25-26.
Round six over June 1-2 was rescheduled until August 24-25 after Muswellbrook Rams first-grade player Wade McKenzie was seriously injured in the round five game against Denman on Sunday, May 26.
McKenzie was airlifted by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service to John Hunter Hospital, but the club, which has organised a number of fundraisers for him, said he is making "positive progress" in hospital.
Group 21 took a scheduled competition wide break over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Saturday's clash between the Colts and Greyhounds kicks off at 5pm.
The Colts are second on the ladder on four points from two wins from just three games, while the Greyhounds are fifth on two points with one win from their five games.
Greta Branxton ran in 10 tries in their 58-16 win against Singleton in round two.
In other first grade round seven fixtures, third placed Denman are home to the unbeaten Scone Thoroughbreds on Sunday and Aberdeen (fourth) host the winless Muswellbrook also on Sunday.
In the Under-18s it's a top versus bottom as the first placed Singleton, who have four wins from five games, take on the winless Greta Branxton.
In the other Under-18 game Denman (third) hosts Scone (second).
In Ladies League Tag, Singleton will look to collect their fourth win of the season and consolidate second place when they play Greta Branxton.
In the other games, the winless Merriwa host the unbeaten Scone on Saturday and Aberdeen (fourth) are home to Muswellbrook (third) on Sunday.
