Hunter transmission corridor leaves affected landholders in despair

The Hunter Transmission Project (HTP) is described by governments at all levels as being urgent, and that it must be operating by 2028.
This multi-billion transmission line belongs to the critical infrastructure category, that is required to keep powering the country as ageing coal-fired generators close, however, its construction will have life changing impacts on landholders whose properties unfortunately lie within the proposed corridor.
The number of landholders impacted, has according to the project's delivery managers EnergyCo, been reduced but for those affected they say their lives have been totally disrupted as they deal with the repercussions of the HTP.
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr, whose electorate the majority of the affected landholders are located in, agrees with that sentiment saying some of the affected landholders will literally have their lives turned upside down by this project, which is obviously devastating.
"Others have been farming on their land for generations ... and now have that farming significantly affected. Energy Co, and everyone working for Energy Co, need to be functioning at a Gold Standard here," he said.
For Kathy Morris, whose property near Millfield will have the transmission line going straight through its centre, says her life changed irreparably once she saw the HTP corridor on a map.
"The first we heard about the HTP was a flyer in the mail in late October 2023, and since that time our lives have been filled with dread and we have been told so many different versions of what's happening it would be farcical, except we are talking about our home and our future," said Ms Morris.
She and her husband Peter have lived on their 50 acre bush block since 2016, created a wallaby wildlife refuge, and were enjoying their complete tree change that meant they could live in a beautiful part of the world and still maintain their professional careers.
At first we were prepared to fight but now we have made the awful decision that the destruction to our land will be too much to bear, that we are now thinking about seeking acquisition rights- Kathy Morris
"The current plans for the transmission line will see it just 100m from our house and it will require removing so much of what we love of our native bushland," she said.
"At first we were prepared to fight but now we have made the awful decision that the destruction to our land will be too much to bear, that we are now thinking about seeking acquisition rights, I am just so, so sad this is breaking my heart. I would describe our dealings with Energy Co as disastrous"
Ms Morris's personal experience in dealing with EnergyCo was repeated by a number of other affected landholders who all expressed their frustration with a lack of transparency, honesty and no response to their repeated questions.
The project itself involves building a new above-ground 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission line of around 115 kilometres between Bayswater near Muswellbrook and Eraring near Morriset to connect the State's existing 500 kV transmission lines. The project will play an instrumental role in transporting renewable energy from the New England and Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zones to homes and businesses in the Hunter, Sydney and the Illawarra.
According to EnergyCo's website around 85 per cent of the HTP will be on power station, mining, industrial and government land. The number of potentially affected private landowners in the revised corridor has been reduced to less than 25.
EnergyCo spokesperson: said "The Hunter Transmission Project (HTP) is the missing piece in the State's new electricity grid and has been declared a critical State significant Infrastructure project."
"The preliminary HTP corridor was shared with the public for early feedback in 2023, with the intention of seeking and responding to community views, suggestions and local knowledge.
"This feedback significantly shaped the revised corridor, reducing the number of potentially affected private landowners. Already we have removed more than 50 landowners from the transmission alignment in the revised corridor.
"We understand these are difficult conversations for people and we'll work closely with them to minimise the impacts wherever possible and clearly explain the acquisition process.
"All feedback from landowners that relates to design is fed into the HTP team for assessment. Design work is currently ongoing and work to further minimise impacts will continue to be the focus of the EIS."
Among the other affected landholders are Ian and Vicki Barry who bought their 130 acre property in 1993 seeking a retreat from their intense workload at that time. Mr Barry, a film and television director, was working mostly in Los Angeles, and the couple wanted to have a property that was tranquil and secluded, where they could enjoy its wonderful natural beauty.
Their property is also located near Millfield. The couple, who returned to Australia in 2003, have and want to continue to preserve the bush on the property and the two streams that run through the holding, not only for its tranquillity but also for the protection of the native wildlife and flora. They both undertook a bush-regen course at North Ryde TAFE to assist them in this work.
For more than 30 years, the couple have cared for and loved their property and are determined to protect that work against a project, they argue, is being rushed through without proper consultation and planning.
The HTP, which the Barrys heard about from a neighbour, proposes to run the transmission line through their property, impacting around 40 per cent of their landholding and requiring substantial land clearing.
"We know we can't stop this project but all we simply ask is to see it have a minimal impact - stay away from the sensitive areas like the streams and at least listen to our requests for information," Mr Barry said.
This whole project appears to be in a state of panic and disarray.- Ian Barry
"This whole project appears to be in a state of panic and disarray. We hear different stories, how wide the corridor will be, whether they will use our land to access our neighbours. It is all a mess and so many different people telling you different things."
Dealing with the project has been a particularly difficult process for Mr Barry who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease 2015.
He had been denied his request to be allowed to record a crucial meeting with EnergyCo staff so he could take his time, following that meeting, to properly listen to statements made by them and then make a response to them. Speech is now a challenge and he is easily exhausted and stressed during this process, and has therefore engaged environmental lawyer Elaine Johnson to assist him in his dealings with Energy Co.
He says the corridor could be minimally adjusted in the state forest adjoining his property to lessen its impact on his land but as yet he has not received any response regarding this from Energy Co.
His main argument, like that of his neighbour Ben Still, is to receive the facts and truth about the project.
Mr Still has a significant landholding which he hoped to develop as part of the land is zoned residential.
Like the Barrys, he is extremely frustrated and disappointed with his dealings with EnergyCo, so much so that he now refuses to engage with them. He has also asked for a movement of the corridor to either side of his boundary rather than down the centre of his property. The current corridor would make development on his land very difficult if not impossible.
Generational landholder Tony Pyne, Millfield has spoken to landholders from the Upper Hunter who successfully campaigned during 2021/22 to have a transmission line that was going through their farmland moved.
Mr Pyne's 350 acre property will be traversed by 1.4km of transmission line and be home to three towers.
"The Upper Hunter farmers' legal advice was don't let them onto your property and I think that is good advice when you are dealing with the project people. Because when we meet with them they do not provide us with accurate information," he said.
"We just want some honest discussion and negotiations."
