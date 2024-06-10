Shaddock Real Estate changes hands after 78 years of family ownership

One of Singleton's longest operating family businesses, Shaddock Real Estate, has been sold to a new owner Danielle Carey.
The sale of the business, by its present owner Sue Shaddock,marks the end of nearly 80 years of the Shaddock family selling and managing real estate in Singleton.
It was way back in 1946 that the first Shaddock Norman purchased the real estate business of William Guy Jones then operating at 78 John Street . The telephone number at that time was Singleton 8.
Since that time the family business has included not only real estate but also agency work for insurance companies as well as travel and financial institutions.
Norman's son Perry joined his father in 1948, and from 1954 the firm traded as Norman Shaddock and Son.
When Norman retired in the late 1960s Perry and his wife June took over the business and purchased new premises at 116 John St in 1968. During the next decade alongside the real estate, the Shaddocks opened an agency for the Greater Newcastle Permanent Building Society. This succeeded to such an extent it outgrew the agency status and a Branch Office was opened in the shop next door
Perry's sons Dale and Murray worked with him in the business and for a few years Perry and Murray traded as Raine and Horne Singleton.
In time Dale returned to Sydney to continue his law studies and following Perry's retirement in 1994 Murray and his wife Sue took ownership of the business trading as Shaddock Real Estate.
Sadly for his family, friends and the business Murray's passed away in 2004. Sue continued the business, during this very difficult period with the help of Mavis Marzol and both the Shaddock and Hudson families.
Next to join the business was Emily Pease(Joliffe) in 2005 and she has worked alongside Sue for the last 19 Years. For a time Sue's sons Callum and Charles both worked at Shaddock Real Estate, making the fourth generation of family to be employed in the business.
Sue said her sons have now moved into new careers, Callum with Department of Crown Lands and Charles working with local government at Port Stephens Council and both now live in Newcastle.
Now after 30 years working in the real estate industry Sue said she had made the hard decision to sell the business and retire.
The new owner, Danielle Carey has worked in the Industry for over 10 years and spent 12 months working as a contractor for Sue during 2022-23.
"Myself and my family wish Danielle every success as the new owner and thank her for paying them the compliment of carrying on the well established name of Shaddock Real Estate," said Sue.
As to what's next Sue said she was staying in the Singleton district with her partner Terry Ellis and would have plenty of work to do on his farm plus there was a large garden that needs attention.
"I have two grandchildren William and Sofia so I am looking forward to spending more time with them. We are also planning some more holidays, playing golf and really spending more time with my family," she said.
