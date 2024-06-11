This is branded content.
Setting up a business is hard work, no matter what your professional background and industry expertise.
And whilst it can be tempting to shoulder the burden of doing absolutely everything yourself - just to prove that you can - asking for help from those within their own field of expertise will do nothing but set you up for a greater shot at success.
In this article, we're going to give you a list of five professionals you should think about contacting when setting up your local business.
Not all of these services may be relevant or affordable to you, at least during the initial set-up stages, but thinking about the big picture is never a bad idea.
So, here are 5 professionals who can help you set up a successful local business in the Singleton area.
A financial planner is a great professional for families and individuals to work with even if they're not running their own business, but for those who are thinking of starting one, they can become invaluable.
That's why you want to ensure you find a financial planner that's local to you - just to ensure your trusted financial specialists are just a phone call or an office appointment away.
If you're setting up a local business in the Singleton area, look for financial specialists that operate locally.
Contrastingly, if you're looking to open up a retail storefront in Newcastle, then be sure to find financial planners in Newcastle to provide you with sound financial advice that's specific to that region and its own unique local economy.
A financial planner can also help you decide on financial goals for yourself and your business, and then create a plan to achieve them.
It could be focused on ensuring you have enough to comfortably fund your business for the first few months until it operates more autonomously, or devising a strategy for continued and future growth that will help you succeed, without risking your assets unnecessarily.
Essentially, they're there to help you maintain and increase your wealth, and they're also a great port of call for general business advice whilst you're navigating completely new terrain in the first few months of owning your own business.
Running a local business means dealing with a lot of numbers and a constant movement of money.
You'll have to get used to handling employee wages, cash flows, financial statements, and stock takes to name a few. If you're not the most confident dealing with maths or finances, an accountant can take care of all these tasks for you - and guarantee accuracy.
Accountants and financial planners take on different roles, so it's worth finding out how they could each help you make sure you're financially sound, both now, and for the future.
And don't forget, at the end of the financial year on 30th June, you'll have to file a tax report for your business (which is separate from your personal tax return, unless you operate as a sole trader). This is why it's incredibly important to make sure those numbers add up.
Even if you work with an accountant during this time of the year only, they can save you a lot of numerical headaches. They can also make sure you record all the expenses you're eligible to claim back, making sure you get the most out of your business tax return.
Whether you're selling services or products, almost everyone will research and interact with your business on the internet.
If a potential customer has spoken with you directly, been referred by a previous client, or had their interest piqued by a clever ad, they'll more than likely head to your website to check out the goods.
After all, a website is most likely where your products or services are booked, paid for, ordered or requested. In essence: it's where sales are made. So make sure your website looks the part.
A talented web developer can create a site that is visually appealing to your target audience, easy to navigate, and highlights all the selling points and information necessary to convince someone to spend their money on it.
There are free templates available for the tech novice who fancies their chances at creating their own website, but for most businesses, especially those in the e-commerce sector, a website can make or break your company.
Almost as important as setting up the bones of the operation of your business is marketing it. Word-of-mouth is vitally important, but it can only get you so far.
There are so many streams of marketing to consider for your business, from traditional billboards and shop-window posters, to targeted social media campaigns, to launching events and incentives or discounts for new customers.
There's also the ever-changing SEO landscape, which is all about making sure that that wonderfully designed website you've sorted is showing up at the top of search engine results pages, so that people actually find it and click on it!
A marketing freelancer or marketing agency can offer you a range of tailored services, depending on what avenue of marketing you want to target first.
Stay open-minded and try out a variety of strategies. A marketing professional can suggest where may be a good place to start, as well as have a better understanding of which campaigns are more successful, and suggest new strategies to build on them.
It's important to identify the part of your business that makes you stand out, whether it's filling a niche in the market, offering unbeatable prices, or promising a luxury experience.
However, don't turn down the idea of reaching out to fellow business owners in your area in similar fields to you, for opportunities that can help you both out.
This could mean thinking about industries that are similar to yours, but offer something you don't possess the same knowledge in.
For example, if you're starting a hairdressing business, why not partner up with a local makeup artist and offer referral discounts from one to the other? You could even join forces to provide combined services for special events.
If your business will tackle urgent problems, such as an auto repair shop, having a trusted partner you can direct clients to if you can't be there in an emergency will show your commitment to keeping your customers happy, and you can act as your contact's 'backup call' as well.
For businesses selling products, find out if any local partners could stock your goods in exchange for a benefit on their part (such as loyalty schemes or complimentary products).
So, there's our rundown of 5 professionals who can help you set up a successful local business in Singleton and the surrounding community.
Together with your financial planner, accountant, web developer, marketing agent and local industry partner, you'll have a small army of specialists who can take care of the many complicated facets of running a business, so you can focus on your speciality.
What's more, learning to delegate is an important part of running a successful business when it comes to managing a team of staff, so working with these 5 independent contractors and professionals is great practice.
