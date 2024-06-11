Man charged after firearms seized during vehicle stop at Aberdeen

A man has been charged after two firearms were seized during a vehicle stop in the Upper Hunter.
About 6.20pm yesterday (Monday 10 June 2024) officers attached to the Hunter Valley Traffic and Highway Patrol Command stopped a ute on Macqueen Street, Aberdeen, for the purposes of random testing.
The driver - a 37-year-old man - was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a negative result.
The man was then subjected to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive reading.
Police also subsequently searched the vehicle and seized two rifles, one of which was allegedly loaded, ammunition and a substance, believed to be methylamphetamine.
The man was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station for the purposes of a secondary drug test, which allegedly returned a positive reading to methylamphetamine.
He was charged with 14 offences, including:
The 37-year-old was refused bail to appear before Muswellbrook Local Court today (Tuesday 11 June 2024), where he was granted conditional bail to appear before the same court on Tuesday 2 July 2024.
