Maddy Sonter set to play her 100th game for the Greyhounds this Saturday

The Greta Branxton Colts host the Singleton Greyhounds on Saturday as Group 21 football returns for the first time since round five over the weekend of May 25-26.
One of the highlights on Saturday will be in the Ladies League Tag (LLT) where Greyhound Maddy Sonter plays her 100th game for the club.
This is just one of her 'firsts' for the Club in LLT.
From being an inaugural member of the first team 10 years ago, to becoming a mum, a committee member, captain and co-coach of their winning premiership team in 2023 and then becoming captain/coach this year. The list of firsts in her playing and coaching career are impressive.
The Greyhounds described Sonter as a 'shining light for the club on and off the field.'
Singleton will look to collect their fourth win of the season and consolidate second place when they play Greta Branxton with kick-off starting at 1:20pm at Greta Oval.
The Greyhounds sit behind the Scone Thoroughbreds with Singleton's Lilly McNamara so far being the top try scorer in the competition.
In the Under-18s it's a top versus bottom as the first placed Singleton, who have four wins from five games, take on the winless Greta Branxton.
