Dale Frank's art and reclusive life portrayed in a new film

Perhaps best known locally for his vast botanic garden on his farm 'Hambledon Hill' that overlooks the Hunter River near Singleton Dale Frank is also one of Australia leading contemporary artists.
A film documenting his artistic and reclusive life will premier at this year's Sydney Film Festival on Friday June 14 at the State Library.
The film 'Dale Frank Nobody's Sweetie' is directed by Jenny Hicks and took three years to make.
It is described as a charmingly intimate portrait of Frank, hardworking artist and hermit, laying bare his creative process and his place in today's art world.
"By turns irreverent and brash, charming and vulnerable, Dale Frank is not easily pigeonholed. He's an abstract painter, with occasional forays into ready-mades and sculpture. Contrasts abound even between his current cutting edge artistic output and his beautifully restored 19th century mansion, " says the film's absract.
"Eight weeks to his next exhibition at Sydney's Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery, and with commissions coming in from overseas, Frank is working at pace. At the same time, he's creating a vast botanical garden and battling ongoing pain. Director Jenny Hicks (The Stranger, SFF 2021) revels in Frank's provocations, painting a cinematic and, er, frank portrait of a singular artist."
Frank grew up in Singleton where his parents worked on local farms before he headed overseas to start his creative life.
He bought the Singleton property in 2008 and has transformed the estate, adding a studio to the home, and creating the botanic garden that includes many rescued specimen trees from Sydney.
He has regularly opened the garden to the public to enjoy what he has created and continues to add to it with further land purchases.
Recently Frank has been diagnosed with autism and he also suffers from chronic debilitating pain that requires medication and support from his two assistants James and Trev to maintain his relentless creative drive.
He is described as a trail blazing artist - performance artist, painter and sculptor with a successful international career.
For the director Jenny Hicks Frank is an inspiration, growing up in the bush being a neuro-diverse boy, who dreamed big and went out and made it happen through hard work and determination.
"His work, lifestyle ,and home are spectacular proof that painters can earn a decent living in Australia," she said.
"In making his film I hope to honour Dale's strength of spirit and his bold individualistic approach to his life and work. His, is an incredibly authentic creative life force and an inspiration to all."
