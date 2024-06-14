Reshaping of the Hunter electorate, it gains Kurri loses Muswellbrook

Under changes proposed by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) the federal seat of Hunter would gain Kurri Kurri but lose the Muswellbrook Shire.
The towns of Muswellbrook and Denman and surrounding districts would be added to the neighbouring seat of New England while the seat of Paterson will lose Kurri.
Under the proposed changes Hunter would consist of Singleton Council, part of the Cessnock City Council, part of the Lake Macquarie City Council, and part of the Maitland City Council.
The redistribution NSW is is taking because the number of members of the House of Representatives it is entitled to has decreased from 47 to 46 as a result of a determination made by the Electoral Commissioner on Thursday 27 July 2023.
Currently the seat of Hunter has 131,588 electors on its voting roll and that is expected to increase to 135,536 by 2028.
This means the projected enrolment for the Division of Hunter is more than 3.5 per cent over the projected enrolment quota and therefore the need for the redistribution to reduce the number of electors.
The AEC proposes a net reduction of at least 1,379 electors, or up to 10,451 electors.
Nine suggestions to the redistribution and three comments on suggestions recommended that the Division of Hunter gain all or part of the Cessnock City Council from the Division of Paterson, with some advocating the Hunter Expressway be used as the boundary.This adjustment would see the town of Kurri Kurri and surrounding localities join the proposed Division of Hunter.
The Redistribution Committee noted that the Hunter Expressway provides a clearly identifiable boundary between two communities and as such would be a clear boundary between the proposed Divisions of Hunter and Paterson and therefore proposes altering the current eastern boundary of the electoral division such that the proposed Division of Hunter gain 11,604 projected electors from the Division of Paterson.
The boundary between the divisions would be amended to follow the Hunter Expressway from the locality of Sawyers Gully, southeast to the Pacific Motorway where it would intersect with the existing boundary with the Division of Newcastle.
To ensure the electoral division will meet the numerical requirements of the Electoral Act, the Redistribution Committee proposes transferring 11,073 projected electors in the Muswellbrook Shire Council to the proposed Division of New England: - the proposed boundary of the Division of Hunter would follow the existing boundary between the Muswellbrook Shire Council and the Singleton Council,
Hunter has been held by the Labor Party who have held it since 1910. the current member Dan Repacholi was first elected in 2022.
