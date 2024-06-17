The Singleton Argus
Milbrodale Public School's entrance receives a make-over

By Newsroom
June 17 2024 - 2:40pm
Students, teachers and visitors at Milbrodale Public School are better protected under covered walkways. David Dalton (Department of Education), Murray Gregson (Glencore Bulga Coal Operations Manager), Gary Mulhearn (Yancoal), Damien Vaughan (Principal) and students. Picture supplied
Students, teachers and visitors to Milbrodale Public School near Singleton are now better protected under covered walkways, thanks to a joint donation between Yancoal Australia's Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) mine and Glencore Coal Australia.

