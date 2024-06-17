Milbrodale Public School's entrance receives a make-over

Students, teachers and visitors to Milbrodale Public School near Singleton are now better protected under covered walkways, thanks to a joint donation between Yancoal Australia's Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) mine and Glencore Coal Australia.
With people entering the gates daily, the school recognised the need to build a roof over the walkways to shade the guests and reduce the risk of slipping over in wet weather.
The $39,000 joint donation between the miners combined with $5,000 funding from the school covered the design, materials and construction of covered walkways, which now shelter students, staff and visitors as they enter the school.
Damien Vaughan, Principal of Milbrodale Public School said he was thrilled with the upgrade to the school.
"Our school consists of around 17 families who are from the local community in Bulga and Milbrodale," he said.
"We pride ourselves on the fact that we are a modest school with one of the highest attendance rates for small schools in 2023. We are grateful for donations and external support to help make projects like this come to life.
"Only the other day, it proved its worth with students remaining dry as they entered the school gates while it was raining. Subsequently, at pick up, parents could wait undercover and be protected from the rain and heat of the sun during Summer.
"Parents, students and visitors have all commented on how it has also enhanced the look of the school and we are now working on a wellbeing project with the students where they will paint the poles.
"We are very thankful to Glencore and MTW for their funding to enable the construction of the covered walkways. They will help keep our school community shaded and protected for many years to come."
Mount Thorley Warkworth General Manager Cris Shadbolt was pleased to help fund the upgrade.
"All children deserve a comfortable and safe school, giving them the best opportunity to learn. We are happy the students can now remain dry or better protected from the heat as they go about their day at school," he said.
"Our Community Support Program is designed to help make a positive difference to the people that live in our local community and this project has the potential to be enjoyed by hundreds of children and school staff in the future."
The donation was celebrated at a whole school assembly with afternoon tea recently. There is also a plaque on one of the walkway beams acknowledging the mine's contribution.
Glencore Coal Australia Social Performance Manager, Craig Strudwick, said the upgrade highlights the positive outcomes that can result from collaboration between industry and community.
"Through our Community Investment Program, we can help create lasting positive impacts.
"We take great pride in supporting our community, and the knowledge that students, parents and teachers are now protected from the elements."
