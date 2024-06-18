Stephens and Liverton A grade winners at Upper Hunter squash championships

The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and the players rocked up early well before the 9am start to get a feel for the Scone Squash Centre before taking the courts for this year's Upper Hunter Championships.
The inclusion of Singleton joining the Scone, Muswellbrook and Denman players made for a great day of squash action with 27 entrants battling it out with the courts looking as good as ever following a spring clean from the Scone Squashies the day before. Spectators didn't know where to look with some great matches on all three courts with plenty of food and drinks throughout the day.
At the end of the matches, the crowd walked across to the Scone Bowling Club who generously donated $500 towards the event, and the presentations and prizes took place with organisers Chris Agosto and Curtis Strong thanking everyone for their participation and great sportsmanship while players were already looking forward to next year which will be definitely on everyone's calendar once a date is finalised.
Men's A Grade was one of the closest finals to date with last year's winner Blake "ice cold" Liverton facing off against hard hitting Matt "red hot" O'Brien from Singleton. Matt jumped to an early start 15-7 lead before Blake responded 15-13 in a thrilling game of long rallies and running from one side of the court to the other. The rallies continued with Matt taking the third 15-13 before Blake raced away with the fourth 15-5. Matt was just on a break and came back firing in the fifth, but Blake was also playing his best squash going point for point with both players on match ball before Blake took the match 16- 14 to win his second A Grade title in consecutive years.
A Grade Ladies saw some excellent games between Zoe "take the middle" Collins, Alice "take the walls" Collins, Belinda "take the corners" Stephens and Donna "take the nicks" Murdoch with Zoe winning the round robin but unfortunately Zoe and Alice were unable to stay for the final. This left Belinda "nervous Nellie" Stephens up against Donna "don't think" Murdoch and although Donna jumped on any loose balls that came her way, they were few and far between with Belinda sticking to her game plan to win her the A Grade Ladies in three sets.
For the Men's A Grade Plate event it was an all-Singleton affair with Andrew "take out the trash" Burgmann leaving nothing to chance with a hard fought three set win over Scott "recycling" McCarthy.
Both players had to work hard in their semi-finals with Andrew overcoming Lindsay "nothing left" Patterson 15-10, 17-15 in a tight match while Scott had one of the matches of the day against Adam "keep on coming" Kerry to find himself level at 15-11, 13-15 before both players needed recharging after an epic third game with Scott falling over the line 22-20 in a thriller.
B Grade Men's saw Curtis "harsh but fair" Strong not taking any chances to win in three over Matt "battle weary" Hilder after both players, while winning their semi-finals 2-0 were pushed .B Grade Men's Plate saw another five-set epic between Chris "breathe in, breathe out" Agosto and Neville "breathe in, what's next?" Smith with Neville using every trick in the book to jump out to a 2-1 lead. Chris kept his nerve to level the match up then both players ran, hit and ran again in a fascinating fifth set that saw Chris get to the line first 15-12 in a crowd-pleasing match.
The C Grade Men's final and Plate final were both five set affairs as well which had everyone on the edge of the seats for both matches. For the C Grade final, the first set was just a taste of things to come when Gaston "supersonic" Cara scraped in 16-14 against Matt "man with a plan" Wilson. The games kept see-sawing with Matt taking the second, Gaston the third and Matt the fourth then both players left nothing in the tank with impossible returns and ridiculous rallies before Matt hung on 19-17 in a cracking game of squash. The C Grade Plate was equally exciting with the youngest player Thomas "squash has rules?" Havyatt against the ... most experienced player in Mark "back in my day" Rikard-Bell with Mark using all his knowledge to take a 2-0 lead. However, Thomas had plenty of gas in the tank to bounce back and although Mark tried hard, in the end couldn't get the tight shots from the early games to go down fighting in a spirited five sets.
A big thanks to Chris Agosto and Curtis Strong for organising the event, Kris Agosto for the prizes and supper, Scone Bowling Club for their donation, Scone Squashies for the working bee to have the courts in tip top shape, and to all the players and spectators for their enthusiasm and good spirits throughout the day. See you all next year.
