Stephens and Liverton A grade winners at Upper Hunter squash championships

The C Grade Men's final and Plate final were both five set affairs as well which had everyone on the edge of the seats for both matches. For the C Grade final, the first set was just a taste of things to come when Gaston "supersonic" Cara scraped in 16-14 against Matt "man with a plan" Wilson. The games kept see-sawing with Matt taking the second, Gaston the third and Matt the fourth then both players left nothing in the tank with impossible returns and ridiculous rallies before Matt hung on 19-17 in a cracking game of squash. The C Grade Plate was equally exciting with the youngest player Thomas "squash has rules?" Havyatt against the ... most experienced player in Mark "back in my day" Rikard-Bell with Mark using all his knowledge to take a 2-0 lead. However, Thomas had plenty of gas in the tank to bounce back and although Mark tried hard, in the end couldn't get the tight shots from the early games to go down fighting in a spirited five sets.