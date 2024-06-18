Singleton High School's Woodcock Family scholarship recipients

Last month four Year 11 students from Singleton High School (SHS) were among sixteen Hunter Valley students who received scholarships at the 2024 Proudly Public Awards.
The Singleton High students were Rachel Bock, Indi Taylor, Kelly Dalton, and Blayne Chandler who each received a Woodcock Family Scholarship.
The Public Education Foundation's Woodcock Family Scholarship was established by Singleton High School (SHS) alumnus, Justin Woodcock.
His aim in doing so was to give back to public education and more specifically to students from his home school region through scholarships, mentoring and advocacy.
Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar said the scholarships could be a game changer for many students and change their life trajectory.
This year SHS successfully gained all four new scholarships which were awarded to Year 11 students for the duration of their senior years at SHS.
The scholarships provide funding for equipment and resources that will enhance their education as well as mentoring and career information opportunities.
The students told the Singleton Argus receiving the scholarship not only relieved some of the financial pressure of continuing their high school studies but they provided a morale boost as they worked towards their life post-school.
Rachel Bock hopes to head to university after her HSC and eventually become an English teacher in Japan. She is studying Japanese for her HSC.
A love of animals and time spent on family farms has influenced the career choice of Kelly Dalton who would like to become a vet.
A keen and talented AFL player Blayne Chandler said it was a good feeling to know someone like Justin Woodcock wanted to support students like himself.
His dream job would be playing for either the Swans or Richmond. But he is also considering a future career as a engineer
He plays for the Cardiff AFL team in their U17s squad and is a former Swans Academy member a team he hopes to rejoin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.