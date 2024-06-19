Boosting restaurant efficiency: 6 key strategies

Running a restaurant is tough work. Not only do you have to serve great meals and create a vibrant and nice ambience for your guests, but you also have to do so promptly and consistently - all while maximising your top line.
With that said, creating a well-oiled restaurant is much easier said than done, especially for newcomers in the industry. In fact, the National Restaurant Association claimed that around 60 per cent of restaurant businesses fail to generate profit in their first year of business.
From optimising staff scheduling to balancing inventory management, there are multiple variables you have to consider to manage a restaurant with smooth and streamlined operations.
It should be the goal of every restaurant owner to incorporate cost-saving and time-saving technology into their business to reduce errors and boost efficiency. This can help your business perform more optimally, increasing your credibility in the local food scene, and potentially lowering costs.
If you want to give your restaurant a leg up in its operational workflow, here are six key strategies to keep in mind to help you maintain an efficient restaurant, all while delivering exceptional food and service while staying profitable.
Let's take a look!
If your restaurant hires many part-time and full-time workers, then you'll need a time tracking system to track their work hours and give them the appropriate wage.
While a computerised clock-in and clock-out system can work, having a feature-rich staff scheduling system is a much more robust option.
Trackers like 7shifts and Schedulefly can be used by restaurant owners to create, track, and adjust employee schedules, making them excellent tools for managing staff scheduling.
In particular, a staff schedule system makes it easier for managers to visualise which employees are working what shifts for the next periods.
It's also a communications tool that employees can use to inform managers and relevant staff of updates regarding their presence at work, namely if they are going to be present on a certain day or not. It can also be used to review an employee's historic work presence-such as late arrivals, absences, and overtime-giving employers the data to give the appropriate sanction or wage for these occurrences.
Tools like these can boost restaurant efficiency by eliminating the need for manual tracking, as a system does the task for them. In turn, this reduces the need for dedicated administrative staff and helps you shave off costs, thus allowing your business to operate much more efficiently.
Do you often have a long queue forming in your restaurant during busy periods like lunch and dinner? If the bottleneck is the ordering process, then consider implementing better POS systems to speed up the ordering process and maintain a quick flow of customers.
One way to quicken the pace of ordering is by investing in modern POS systems. You can consider adding a cashier-less POS system in your restaurant, allowing people to order seamlessly and input their orders accurately without having to face a cashier.
Their inputs will go directly to the kitchen, and when their order is ready, they can see its status in real-time in the front of the restaurant based on their number in the queue.
This efficiency removes the need for a person to manually track and announce orders. This frees your staff's time and allows them to operate more smoothly, giving them more time to engage in more productive tasks.
There are many types of POS systems out there.
Some offer just the basic order tracking needs; however, others are more robust and versatile, offering integration capabilities with external KDS and data analytics software. Choose the one that best suits your current needs and financial circumstances.
Another way to boost efficiency in your restaurant is by making an online reservation form for your guests. Having a guest call you for a reservation can be time-consuming for the call recipient.
To reduce the need for an exchange, you can use a system to organise and visualise bookings for a specific date, for example, a restaurant reservation system. Not only does this restaurant reservation system free up your staff's time from answering calls and texts, but it also allows your customers to make reservations easily, 24/7.
More specifically, your customers can book a date, their orders, and the number of seats taken through the website. You can even set up the system to alert customers via SMS or email days leading up to their upcoming dinner so that they won't forget or to allow them some time to change their reservation.
A system like this enables your restaurant to more efficiently prepare for the day of the order. It also reduces open tables, allowing you to maximise your profit on a given open period.
If you constantly run into inventory stock problems, then you should prioritise balancing your supply chain as much as possible. Try to reduce spoilage and oversupply by leveraging inventory management software systems like R365 Inc. and Revel Systems.
These tools help you identify slow-moving items and stock levels of key raw materials, giving you the information necessary to make profitable adjustments to your spending patterns. They can also identify patterns of demand, which you can use to optimise acquisition timing.
Besides using inventory management tools, consider upholding an internal culture of ensuring that nothing gets needlessly wasted and thrown away. For instance, you can implement more advanced storage techniques to increase the longevity of supplies.
You should set up an inventory system that uses first-to-expire products first. This way, you'll minimise spoilage and keep the running costs of your kitchen lower than they otherwise would be.
Your staff is the backbone of your operations. You need to treat and train them well so that you can maximise their potential in the workplace.
This means not just fostering a positive work environment, but also providing competitive wages, benefits, and career advancement opportunities to improve their job satisfaction.
Having a high staff turnover can be detrimental to the growth of your company for several reasons.
For one, it means your company will have many personalities, which means an ever-shifting and volatile working culture that can disrupt the groove of operations.
Secondly, it also spreads your workforce thin as some veterans have to spend more time training staff instead of serving customers.
Lastly, it also trims your productive hours as you go through the recruitment process on a more frequent basis.
By investing in the development of your staff, you help keep them motivated for long enough to truly help your company stabilise and grow. In turn, this can reduce recruitment costs and ensure high-quality and efficient services over a consistent period.
Another key aspect of restaurant efficiency is the speed at which an order gets to the customer's table.
Even if you've hired the best chefs, customers will always account for speed when deciding whether a restaurant's worth praise or a revisit. As such, it's in your best interest to invest in appliances that enhance and speed up the cooking process without compromising on quality.
For instance, you can use high-speed variations of kitchen equipment to cut the time it takes to prepare food, such as high-speed blenders and shrimp peelers.
Furthermore, if your kitchen equipment is also starting to dull or rust, upgrade and replace it.
New kitchen tools are much better at creating quality dishes at a consistent level. They can also speed up the process potentially as you don't have to wrangle with a well-worn piece of equipment.
By spending a little extra on new tools, your restaurant can make your kitchen more productive, which helps you achieve and maintain a high standard of culinary quality.
