Money budgeted for a new Singleton police station but still no plans

Singleton's police station in Hunter Street has been serving the community for 157 years but our Mayor says its time we saw the plans for the new facility that was promised in 2021.
Councillor Sue Moore has welcomed the more than $5million allocated for an upgraded Singleton Police Station in this week's State Budget, but has asked for more information about the progress of the project.
During that campaign the then Deputy Premier John Barilaro stood outside the station and promised $12 million to fund a new facility.
He said "The current police station in Singleton has been serving the community since 1867 and the heritage listed building is home to around 50 staff. As a state government we will work with the local community, with council and our police to make sure we don't just have a station for today but for our future."
Cr Moore said "I more than welcome $5,272,000 for the police station, but it's been three years since it was promised and I'm very keen to know what that money will deliver in the year to come."
"There's been very little information about what the new police station will look like for Singleton, and when our community and our local police officers can expect to see the new facility in place."
The police station is a key item on the Singleton Advocacy Agenda. The current building has been serving the community since 1867 and poses challenges because of the size of the Singleton community and modern policing.
"It's a credit to the NSW Government that they have recognised that new police facilities are desperately needed in Singleton to best serve our growing population, and that a significant proportion of the money that was promised has been included in this Budget," Cr Moore said.
"But we've been waiting for 157 years for any upgrades to the police station in Singleton, and three years for any progress on the commitment for a replacement.
"I hope Minister for Police Yasmin Catley will have more information for us soon following on from the Budget announcement, and am happy to work with the Government to assist in any way."
Commenting on the progress of a new station in August last year Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said there had discussions between local Council, local Police and the Police Properties Unit to investigate a new location for the Police Station.
"Whilst some progress was made in this concept, the ultimate decision was made by Police Management that the new site was not appropriate," he said.
"This was a decision not based on cost but rather on how a new police centre would operate during a natural disaster. Therefore more long term planning is required for a new Police Station location to be found. So in the short term, a refurbishment of the existing Police Station is the preferred option for NSW Police.
"The Police Station is long past its due date for a modern upgrade. There is a strong community expectation that we take action on this issue. Numerous options have been investigated and the final decision was made by NSW Police on what they want."
