PBR State of Origin in Newcastle this Saturday with local riders competing

The countdown is on for the second 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Australia Origin event, which kicks off in Newcastle this Saturday and will see the country's best bull riders go head-to-head in what has the potential to be the decisive round.
After their victory in the first round in Brisbane on June 8, Team Queensland captain Macaulie Leather is hoping the Maroons will be able to replicate their performance inside the Newcastle arena, and secure the series win for the fifth year.
"We'll just keep doing what we're doing - it's working," Leather said.
"We know our job, so we'll just keep going at it."
Hoping to leverage their home ground advantage this weekend, Team New South Wales captain Lachlan Richardson highlighted the Blues' determination to make 2024 the year they clinch their first Origin Series Championship title.
"I'm feeling really good headed into Newcastle," said Richardson.
"We can take a lot of good out of Brisbane. We all tried hard and we got fired up at the end and made some really good rides.
"Home ground will be awesome, lots of NSW fans there. We've still got the same job to just stay on as many bulls as possible."
The event will kick off with the Junior CamAm Academy getting their chance to shine on the big stage for their very own Origin round, before a half-time performance from Australian Country Music Artist Robbie Mortimer.
Amongst this year's Junior stars are Singleton rider Jayden Martin (NSW) and Queensland rider Wiley Roots, who were the only Junior riders to make the full eight second ride in the Brisbane round.
This weekend's event will also see 13-year-old Beau Cosgrove, who lives with a rare, life-threatening condition known as Morquio A Syndrome, commentate the Junior Academy round.
In 2022, Cosgrove fulfilled a lifelong dream of riding at the Tamworth event as an honorary member of Team New South Wales, and again in Townsville at the 2022 PBR Australia Monster Energy Grand Finals.
"I like watching the Junior Academy, they're really cool," said Cosgrove.
"People like me probably won't get other chances for a couple of years and hopefully I've inspired kids with disabilities like me and that's what me and my family can do."
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said Newcastle is set to be a "sell-out" with the last 30 tickets being released earlier in the week.
"This weekend has the potential to determine which team will take out the win of the series," added Mr Young.
"Competing on their home turf gives Team New South Wales a home-state advantage, and they're certainly determined to level out the playing field ahead of the final round in Cairns on July 13.
"However, Team Queensland showcased impressive performances in Brisbane, and they'll be aiming to carry this momentum forward into this weekend.
"The next two Origin events will also play a crucial role in determining who will qualify for the PBR Australia Monster Energy Grand Finals occurring in Townsville on November 1 and 2.
"We always look forward to bringing our Origin events to Newcastle, where the atmosphere is electric and the riders never fail to keep the crowd on the edge of their seats."
