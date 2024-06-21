The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Tender awarded for Brunners Bridge replacement on Gresford Road

By Newsroom
Updated June 21 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brunners Bridge on Gresford Road will be replaced by a new $5.34 million bridge. PIcture supplied
Brunners Bridge on Gresford Road will be replaced by a new $5.34 million bridge. PIcture supplied

Singleton Council awarded the $5.34 million tender for the construction of the new Brunners Bridge to Saunders Civilbuild at Tuesday night's (18 June) meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.