Tender awarded for Brunners Bridge replacement on Gresford Road

Singleton Council awarded the $5.34 million tender for the construction of the new Brunners Bridge to Saunders Civilbuild at Tuesday night's (18 June) meeting.
Brunners Bridge is located on Gresford Road over the Glendon Brook at Mitchells Flat, one of the main routes to the nearby Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange (HRLX).
Funding for the project included $700,000 from the Federal Government's Bridges Renewal Program and $6.5 million from the Restart NSW Fixing Country Roads Program. The existing bridge will be demolished and replaced by a a new structure.
Works are due to begin in August 2024, and are estimated to be completed by late 2025 (weather dependent) - with a detour in place for all vehicles throughout the construction period.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison MP said "It is fantastic to see all levels of government working together to make a project like the Brunners Bridge replacement possible.
"Gresford Road is an essential route for residents and the agricultural suppliers of the region. This bridge replacement will allow larger trucks that can carry more freight per trip to safely cross the bridge.
"Replacing the bridge and facilitating access for more efficient trucks will also have a positive impact in lowering heavy vehicle traffic volumes in the region."
Mayor of Singleton, Sue Moore said "The replacement of the 80-year-old bridge has been a key item on Council's Infrastructure Advocacy Agenda for several years, and would support both local and regional economic development outcomes."
"Brunners Bridge is located on a freight route between Singleton, Elderslie and Gresford and we are extremely grateful to the NSW Government for their support to enable this integral infrastructure renewal project for Singleton.
"Gresford Road is an important economic link for the region and this project further supports heavy vehicle infrastructure to accommodate new and existing agribusiness opportunities in our area, bolstering economic productivity by reducing the cost of getting goods to market."
