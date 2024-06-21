Digital Surge's revival mirrors Australia's growing crypto embrace

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis
Cryptocurrency use in Australia has seen a significant rise in recent years. In 2024, it's estimated that just over one quarter (26%) of Australians own at least one type of crypto due to its number of advantages over the dollar and other fiat currencies.
The online gambling industry in Australia was one of the first sectors to embrace cryptocurrencies.
According to expert crypto writer, Sergio Zammit, the fast withdrawal recommended by Techopedia offer not only faster processing times compared to those that accept traditional banking methods, but larger bonuses, a bigger range of games, and 24/7 support.
On top of this, sending money overseas using cryptocurrencies can be cheaper and faster than traditional remittance services.
Also, while not as widespread as in some other countries, a growing number of Australian businesses, such as Peregrine Corporation, are accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.
One of the biggest draws for many is the privacy that comes with using crypto.
Cryptocurrencies operate on decentralised networks, meaning they are not controlled by the likes of a government or bank. This can potentially make them more resistant to manipulation, or even censorship.
However, all has not been well recently in the world of cryptocurrency in Australia.
Digital Surge, an Australian cryptocurrency exchange, has narrowly avoided liquidation and is poised for a comeback.
Stakeholders approved a rescue plan just one day before the exchange faced imminent shutdown, according to documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Creditors have been informed of the development and trading is expected to resume within the week.
The exchange, based in Brisbane, had been severely impacted by the downfall of FTX, holding a significant sum of 33 million Australian dollars on the now-defunct platform.
This successful restructuring marks a first for the Australian crypto exchange landscape, showing the complex legal challenges inherent to digital assets. Michael Bacina, a specialist in digital assets, noted the collaborative effort within the Australian blockchain community that made this achievement possible.
In December 2023, Digital Surge entered voluntary administration, ceding control to licensed insolvency practitioners to evaluate its financial health.
Melbourne-based firm KordaMentha was appointed to oversee this process. Creditors endorsed a long-term recovery plan, requiring the approval of both the company and administrators, in late January 2023.
This plan was finalised ahead of the deadline, without the need for judicial intervention, as Australian law empowers creditors to decide the outcome.
Under the deed of company arrangement (DoCA), Digital Surge received a crucial 1.25 million Australian dollar loan from an associated business, Digico. The plan also outlines a repayment structure for customers, with those holding less than $250 receiving full reimbursement.
Others are set to receive at least 45% of their balance immediately, with the remaining amount to be paid over five years from company profits.
David Johnstone, the KordaMentha Administrator, expressed optimism about the outcome, stating that it represents the best possible solution for all parties involved, given the circumstances.
