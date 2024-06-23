The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Six teenagers charged following police pursuit along the New England Hwy

By Newsroom
Updated June 24 2024 - 9:25am, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have charged six teenagers following a pursuit in the Upper Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.