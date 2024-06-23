The Singleton Argus
Queensland claims PBR state of origin series after close win in Newcastle

By Newsroom
June 24 2024 - 9:57am
NSW captain Lachlan Richardson in action in the state of origin series in Newcastle.Picture supplied
It all came down to the final two bulls of the night in a nail-biting showdown between Queensland and New South Wales during the second leg of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Australia Origin Series that saw Team Queensland clinching the series championship in front of a sold-out crowd in Newcastle.

