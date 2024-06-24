Experts predict a positive outlook for Australian beef

Just over 160 livestock producers and beef industry enthusiasts gathered at Moppy, near Gloucester at the home of Knowla Livestock for the Laurie families Beef Industry Insights open day on June 14.
The keynote speaker was Global Agritrends Simon Quilty who gave a very positive view of the outlook for market trends over the next three years.
Mr Quilty is described as a global meat trader based in Wangaratta, Victoria. He suggested the 'new norm' for the physical cattle prices will be at levels close too or even above the peaks that the industry experienced during 2022.
At the field day he spoke in depth about the international supply and demand factors that will influence the price of Australian beef over the next few years.
He suggested that a return to good seasonal conditions in southern Australia will be the catalyst for a herd rebuild that will reduce processor supply and induce price increases.
Respected beef industry identity and now consultant, Jason Strong also gave an upbeat presentation on how both national and international consumers rate Australian beef.
"Consumers think well of our industry and us. Most of them are meat eaters and don't think their diet is the best way to look after the environment, so we need to tell our story often and positively," Mr Strong said.
Angus Australia extension officer, Jake Phillips, gave the crowd an insight into what is happening at an Angus breed society level.
He mentioned some of the research EBV's in the pipeline and new products such as Angus Heifer and Steer Select which provides a genomic profile of commercial Angus animals.
He also spoke about the May 2025 World Angus Forum, coming to Australia next year with events in Tamworth and Brisbane.
"This is a once in a lifetime event to be involved in if you are interested in Angus cattle," he said.
NH foods representative Anthony Naticchia gave a run down on his company's processing capacity and market coverage. NH foods also provided their brand partner, Jason Roberts as the celebrity chef on the day. His unique ability to cook over hot coals in a paddock setting created an exceptional eating experience. It certainly raised the bar for future field days.
