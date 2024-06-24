RAS Rural Foundation scholarships awarded to Singleton students

Two local scholars are among the record 91 students selected for the 2024 RAS Rural Scholarship program.
Singleton resident Christie Hayward, an apprentice boilermaker and Matthew Cook, who is in his sixth and final year of medical studies at the University of NSW, will each receive financial support through the program.
Now in its 14th year, the RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program offers financial support to tertiary education students who are helping shape the future of regional NSW by forging careers within rural or regional communities.
Record funds of $516,000 will be distributed among this year's scholarship recipients, with an aim to help ease the burdens associated with pursuing higher education such as relocating to urban centres, study costs, and the inability to work consistently due to study workloads or placements.
Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Charity considers it a privilege to be able to support the next generation of rural and regional leaders as they pursue their academic dreams.
"This year's applicants are outstanding ambassadors for their communities and have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in the regional sector through their chosen career paths," Cecilia Logan said.
"There is no doubt young Australians are impacted significantly by the cost-of-living crisis we are currently facing, and pursuing higher education is a big financial burden for many students - particularly for those living in regional areas.
"Our rural scholarship program aims to address this by offering financial support to students from rural or regional areas and ensure they have access to the same opportunities as their metropolitan counterparts in the pursuit of their chosen career."
Christie is a fourth-year boilermaker apprentice, working on mining equipment in the Hunter Valley. She is passionate about welding and fabrication and loves her job. This year, Christie will be studying a Certificate III in Engineering - Technical at TAFE NSW.
In her spare time, she is an active member of the Australian Alpaca Association and is currently the NSW Alpaca Youth Secretary. Christie breeds and shows her own alpacas, whilst also being involved in the youth development side, working hard to encourage and mentor youth about alpacas.
"By studying my Certificate III in Engineering - Technical, I am hoping to expand my knowledge, skillset and capabilities to be a better boilermaker and tradesperson," Christie said.
"With the rising cost of living, and still being on apprentice wages, it is difficult to manage both work and study while supporting myself. The RAS Foundation scholarship has helped me alleviate some of these costs so I can better focus on my studies and hands-on learning experiences."
Since becoming a RASF Rural Scholar last year, Matthew has continued with his research into stroke and has further engaged in research with the Sydney Heart Bank. This year, he is continuing with enjoying the coastal lifestyle in Port and is training for a half marathon. In his spare time, he enjoys gardening and getting outdoors.
The RAS Foundation awards up to $6000 to Rural Scholarship recipients undertaking full-time study, or up to $3000 for those studying part-time, made possible with the assistance of generous donors, including The Snow Foundation and UNE Foundation.
In its 17-year history the RAS Foundation has invested over $9 million into rural and regional NSW through education and community grant programs.
Over 900 scholarships have been provided to students across Australia, including targeted scholarships for careers in both regional journalism and the Australian wine industry.
Applications for the 2025 RASF Rural Scholarship will open on 1 July 2024 and will close 22 September 2024. For further information, please visit www.rasf.org.au.
The scholarship program is open to students across NSW and the ACT who are currently enrolled or applying for study in an accredited tertiary course at an Australian university, college, or TAFE, with no limits imposed on age or the types of degree that qualify.
