Singleton gains new bike and walking track between Combo and Hunterview

Connecting downtown Singleton to the growing Hunterview and Singleton Heights residential areas will be made pedestrian and cycle friendly thanks to new state government funding.
Singleton Council will receive $5.074 million for construction of a 1.55km long walking and bike riding connection along Combo Lane and Wilkinson Boulevard (near Col Fisher Park) This project will deliver entirely new transport options for people living in Singleton Heights and Hunterview.
The construction of a bridge over the Hunter River will provide a quiet route along Combo Lane to connect people directly to the Singleton CBD and make walking and bike riding a safe and attractive choice for day-to-day travel.
This new link will enable users to avoid the busy New England Highway with its Hunter River crossing and traffic lights at Bridgman Road.
With the redevelopment of Alroy Oval and Civic Park this new link will provide a much needed connection between the various centres of Singleton especially for children.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison: "It's this type of infrastructure that makes our communities happier and healthier.
"There is a strong movement towards active transport corridors in our regional communities and it's great to be part of a government which is funding the development and delivery of infrastructure to envisage this."
