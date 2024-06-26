Arts 'micro' funding for individuals, businesses and community groups

Grants of up to $1,000 are now available for artists or organisations including museums and historical societies working across all artforms in the Upper Hunter.
The grants are aimed at helping artists and arts organisations to take a small but crucial step forward in their creative pursuits.
Arts Upper Hunter is the co-coordinator of the Micro Grants program that has proven to be very popular in the region.
Applicants can be individuals, businesses, community groups or council entities.
Arts Upper Hunter, Executive Director John O'Brie said, these small grants can fill a hole for an artist or creative group.
Mr O'Brien said, "Everything from signage to travel, to materials to support for an open day, all sorts of opportunities can get funding."
"We work for creative people and communities across the four shires of Dungog, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter, so you do have to be based in one of those shires. We get applicants from across the whole region, and it can be competitive."
Applications close on July 29, with decisions made in early August. To apply, get onto the Arts Upper Hunter website, https://artsupperhunter.com/ For more information or to see whether your idea is a good fit, call John on 0409 382 509.
Arts Upper Hunter is funded by Create NSW and the LGAs of Dungog, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter.
