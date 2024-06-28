Netballers to celebrate 40 years of junior state final competitions

On a typical winter's night Singleton's netball courts at Rose Point Park are a hive of activity with training underway under lights.
The junior netballers, are particularly busy at this time of the year, as its almost state finals and that extra effort at training could make all the difference in a week's time.
And no one knows that better than Gail Solman one of Singleton Netball Association's (SNA) most dedicated coaches.
This year will mark her 40th appearance with Singleton juniors at the state finals, in fact she has been to ever state junior competition since it began encouraging and caring for her Singleton players.
"It started back in 1984 with the U14s girls and this year forty years later I am once again the coach of the U14s at the state finals," she said.
"I love it, I love netball and I love the Singleton players, it has been a great journey and joy to coach our girls for so many years and I will keep on going."
SNA representative convener Stacey Wells thanked Gail for her hard work over many years.
This year the Association will have three teams heading to Baulkham Hill for the state finals next weekend, the U12s,U13s and U14s.
The coach for the U12s is Claire Howe, manager Jess Withers, for the U13s the coach is Kristy Roach and manager Tiarne Bayley and for the U14s Mrs Solman has an assistant coach Tyanna Lopez and the manager is Megan McCann.
The umpires heading to the finals are Jasmine Tickell, Jess Borg and Georgia and Jasmine Haines.
When not busy coaching Mrs Solman is now, with the help of other SNA devotees including Peggy Moore and Sharon Power, writing a history of Singleton netball and they would love to hear from anyone who has any suitable stories, photographs or memorabilia that could assist them with their work.
