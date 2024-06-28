Mark Hughes visits St Cath's to support their MHF fundraising efforts

In ideal beanie wearing weather the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) fundraiser held at St Catherine's Catholic College saw the sale of plenty of beanies and a visit from the man himself Mark Hughes ,who of course, was wearing a beannie.
The Foundation begun my Mark and his wife Kirralee in 2014, after the former footballer was diagnosed with brain cancer.
And since then the Beanies for Brain Cancer Campaign has grown and become a nationally recognised fundraiser which has seen almost one million beanies sold.
At St Cath's on Thursday there was not only beanies for sale but also McCauley House organised a raffle thanks to lots of local businesses who generously donated gifts for prizes with the proceeds going to the the MHF.
After speaking to the whole K-12 assembly, Mark drew the raffle and lots of fans spoke to him afterwards.
The organisers who worked tirelessly to create the event were Lindsay O'Donoghue and Stephanie Trunk.
