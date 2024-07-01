Local information sessions to assist potential council candidates

Prospective candidates in the upcoming Singleton local government election in September are being invited to attend one of two Candidate Information Sessions to learn more about the responsibilities of local office.
Facilitated by SINC Solutions, the workshops are designed to provide people with the information they need to make an informed decision prior to nominating as a candidate.
The session will be held at Singleton Arts and Cutural Centre Wednesday July 24 from 5:30pm to 8pm and Thursday July 25 from 9:00am to 11:30am with the same content repeated at each session so prospective candidates will only need to attend one of the sessions.
The candidate information session will be run by a facilitator with extensive experience in local government and include a presentation by a current Councillor who is not standing at the next election.
The session will focus on:
Singleton Council Acting General Manager Vicki Brereton said informed local decision-making was critical to the vibrancy, prosperity and wellbeing of the local government area, and the Candidate Information Sessions were a great introduction for prospective Councillors to learn more about what was expected of them.
"The local government election is fast approaching and if you're passionate about what happens in our community, becoming a Councillor is a great opportunity to make a difference and to represent the interests of our residents," she said.
"The role of a Councillor is rewarding, but challenging. These sessions are designed so that you are fully briefed on the expectations placed on our Councillors should you be elected, so that you're able to make an informed decision before putting yourself forward as a candidate.
"The next term of Council is for four years, and it's a commitment that requires an unquantifiable number of hours over that term attending meetings and briefing sessions, as well as reading and understanding agenda documents.
"I encourage anyone who has the drive to make a difference in our community to attend one of these sessions prior to nominating."
Numbers for each of the sessions is strictly limited. To secure a place please register your attendance by contacting Council on T 02 65787290 or email: council@singleton.new.gov.au
The next Local Government Election will be held on Saturday 14 September 2024. For more information, including key dates and the information pack for candidates, visit www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/elections
