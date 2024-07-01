The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Local information sessions to assist potential council candidates

By Newsroom
July 1 2024 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prospective candidates in the upcoming Singleton local government election in September are being invited to attend one of two Candidate Information Sessions to learn more about the responsibilities of local office.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.