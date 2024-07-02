Branxton's bus crash Memorial Garden receives finishing touches

Opened to the public for the first anniversary of the Hunter bus crash on June 10 the memorial garden near Branxton is currently receiving it final touches.
While work continues on site the public are still able to access the garden that contains ten trees each with its own special memorial plague recognising the ten lives lost in the crash.
Cessnock City Mayor, Jay Suvaal said in the coming weeks additional works will be completed adjacent to the Memorial Garden, including connecting paths, and landscaping incorporating bench seats, a shelter, sandstone clad walls, a fountain and mulched garden beds.
"Cessnock Council will then work to complete the formalised carpark area with kerb and guttering, and line marking. The carpark will include disability parking spaces and 1P limits on several spots to ensure there is always access for visitors to pay their respects at the Memorial Garden.
"The Memorial Garden forms part of the larger Branxton to Greta Memorial Shared Pathway project which is expected to be completed next month. Once completed, this project will deliver a 3.3km shared pathway along the New England Highway, connecting the townships of Branxton and Greta."
Given the close connection between many of the bus crash victims, survivors and their family and friends with the Singleton Roosters AFL Club the state government gave $1.7 million towards the upgrade to the Rooster's clubhouse in recognition of the club's loss.
Design work on the upgrade has been completed.
Aaron Malloy, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning said "Tenders for construction of the $2.2 million upgrade to the Roosters AFC clubhouse in Rose Point Park are expected to be called this month.
"The project is funded by the NSW State Office of Sport, AFL NSW and Council, and includes the extension of the clubhouse building and tiered seating.
The extension will provide:
"The addition of the female change rooms and accessible amenities will improve safety of the site and encourage more female participants in the sport," Mr Malloy said.
"The design responds to improvements identified for AFL facilities in the Singleton Community Sports Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2032.
"The project is expected to be complete by 30 June 2025."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.