Mixed messages: push ahead with renewables and approve coal mine extension

At the same time as the NSW Government heralded the approval of the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) transmission project, it also approved the extension of a coalmine near Singleton that ceased production in November 2022.
To deliver renewable power into the grid, whilst continuing to licence the extraction of coal, appears to be sending mixed messages to Upper Hunter communities. The same mixed messages are also likely to impact investors that the government needs and is actively seeking to support its energy transition.
One Tuesday morning the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure sent an email confirming they had approved Glencore's application for the Glendell Coal - Glendell Mine Modification 5 life extension.
Under this application Glencore sought to extend mining operations by an additional two years, until the end of June 2026. There is estimated to be 1.8 Mt of ROM coal remaining within the mining area approved through the previous Modification 4 life extension, that was granted in March 2020.
Glencore in their application state, that the proposed extension is required to recover the remaining coal, which will generate significant economic benefits to the local and state economies.
"The Modification will not alter any aspects of the approved development other than the duration of mining operations. That is, the Modification will not increase the total coal production or disturbance footprint of Glendell's mining activities," the application stated.
"The Modification does not involve any increase to the approved disturbance footprint, production rates or workforce."
This two year extension comes after Glencore's much larger Glendell Continuation Project was rejected by the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) in October 2022. This refused application sought to extend the mine until 2044 and extract an additional 135m tonnes of coal.
Reasons given by the IPC for the rejection included the mine's impact on the historic Ravensworth Homestead, that sits atop the coal reserve and the First Nation heritage of the site as it was believed to be a massacre site of the Wonnarua peoples.
Glencore ceased coal production at Glendell in November 2022 following the IPC's determination and the mine's void known as the Barrett Pit was filled with water.
The workforce at the time was moved to the nearby Glencore operated Mt Owen mine.
The Singleton Argus has sought comment from both the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure and Glencore on the Modification 5 with particular reference to the Barrett Pit and whether the water would now be removed and if that requires a special licence to undertake that task.
