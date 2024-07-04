The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

NSW Irrigators Council meets in the Hunter, coastal metering rules discussed

By Angus Michie and Louise Nichols
Updated July 5 2024 - 9:43am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claire Miller (CEO of NSW Irrigators Council) visiting the Williams family dairyfarm on the Paterson River near Vacy. Picture Angus Michie
Claire Miller (CEO of NSW Irrigators Council) visiting the Williams family dairyfarm on the Paterson River near Vacy. Picture Angus Michie

Irrigation might be the last thing on the minds of most Hunter and Mid North Coast farmers at the moment given a wet autumn has now morphed in a wet winter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.