A farm business 'boot camp' the ideal workout

DOES your farm business plan need a workout?
Tickets are now ope for the Upper Hunter Farm Business Boot Camp, which will be hosted by Trio Angus at Cassilis, on Friday, August 16, from 9am to 3.30pm.
The event welcomes farmers and graziers from all regions to attend and take advantage of the opportunity to reset, reboot and regenerate your farm business plan.
There is an amazing lineup of speakers and local luncheon catering for just $25 per head, so it's an affordable and informative day out for the whole farm team.
Hunter Local Land Services agricultural extension officer, Maria Cameron said while farmers are dealing with production cost pressures of interest rates, fuel, fertiliser and other inputs, coupled with a growing demand to account for their carbon emissions, there has never been a more opportune time to consider the alternative production systems to traditional farming.
She said the Farm Business Boot Camp is designed to start local conversations, set up some trials on the Merriwa plateau and in the Upper Hunter, and encourage farmers to do what they do best share their knowledge and results of new practices with their neighbours.
"As our main speaker and soil health educator, Joel Williams maintains, local farmers supply the best practical scientic evidence available in their regions and understand their soils," Mrs Cameron said.
"This event will provide the opportunity for producers to explore and better understand the potential of the soil biology powerhouse to increase plant available nutrients in their pasture and cropping paddocks."
Speakers who will be sharing their knowledge and experience on the day include:
Joel Williams, Integrated Soils: Unlocking the science of the soil biology powerhouse, Scott McCalman,Jedburgh Farming: Cover cropping, crimping and healthy crop systems. Grant Sims, Down Under Covers: Multi-species mixes for production and nutrition, Adam and Jody Turner, Springhill Beef: A Hunter paddock-to-plate beef success story, Matt Cherry and Shelley Piper, Trio Angus: Combining quality genetics with holistic management.
All speakers will be involved in a Q&A session to continue the discussion.
Mrs Cameron said they are teaming up with the local Merriwa Top Crop and Upper Hunter Sustainable Farming Groups, with funding through the Australian and NSW Government's Early Needs Recovery Program to run the event.
Graziers and mixed cropping farmers from any region are welcome to attend, how- ever get in quick as tickets will be limited.
"Our goal is to equip all graziers, forage and grain farmers attending with practical information to help them decide the potential to reduce farm inputs and carbon emissions, and increase profit margins in their businesses," Mrs Cameron said.
For more information and to book tickets online, visit lls.nsw.gov.au/regions/hunter/events, or call Maria Cameron 0409636765.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.