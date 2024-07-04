Ian Barry's heartache and despair as fight continues with HTP to save his land

The battle to save their property from the worst aspects of the Hunter Transmission Project (HTP) continues unabated for Ian and Vicki Barry.
For the couple, the more meetings they have with EnergyCo, the statutory authority in charge of this multi-billion dollar transmission link, they say the less hopeful they feel about achieving a workable outcome for both parties.
At a community meeting on June 20 the Barrys say they were left reeling when they saw a map of the latest proposed route for the HTP.
"Other impacted landholders were also in attendance when EnergyCo revealed the map showing the updated route towards the end of the meeting," Mr Barry said.
"Called the western corridor this route will bring the transmission lines so much closer to our house, less than 200m from our roofline.
"This is route is far worse than the original one EnergyCo proposed and has left Vicki and myself heartbroken and despairing as to our future."
The multi-billion dollar Hunter Transmission Project (HTP) involves building a 500kV transmission line between Bayswater near Muswellbrook to Olney near Lake Macquarie.
It is designed to enable the transmission of renewable energy into the grid with expectations of it being completed by 2028.
EnergyCo spokesperson: said "The Hunter Transmission Project (HTP) is the missing piece in the State's new electricity grid and has been declared a critical State significant Infrastructure project.
"The preliminary HTP corridor was shared with the public for early feedback in 2023, with the intention of seeking and responding to community views, suggestions and local knowledge.
"This feedback significantly shaped the revised corridor, reducing the number of potentially affected private landowners. Already we have removed more than 50 landowners from the transmission alignment in the revised corridor."
Unfortunately for the Barrys their property remains significantly impacted by HTP.
The couple have had a meeting with EnergyCo's CEO James Hay and project engineers to discuss how best to move forward.
But according to Mr Barry, the revelation of the western corridor map at the community meeting at the end of June, caused him so much stress he is now questioning whether future discussions with EnergyCo would be worthwhile.
"We heard nothing from EnergyCo about the latest route, no call, no email, nothing and then at that meeting it showed our property and how close it was to our home. Vicki and I were left reeling. If that is the final route we couldn't use our property or live in the house," he said.
Making the situation even more difficult for the couple is the fact Mr Barry has motor neuron disease. The stress of trying to protect his property is taking its toll on his precarious health.
The Barrys bought their 130 acre property in 1993 seeking a retreat from their intense workload at that time. Mr Barry, a film and television director, was working mostly in Los Angeles, and the couple wanted to have a property that was tranquil and secluded, where they could enjoy its wonderful natural beauty.
Since returning full-time to live in Australia in 2003 the couple have spent much of their time at Millfield and since his diagnosis in 2015 the property has provided them with a true refuge.
"We love this place so much and we have proposed different options to EnergyCo but to no avail. This battle is the last thing I need given my condition," he said.
"I feel they are just hoping to wear me down and Ill walk away."
In response EnergyCo said "We understand these are difficult conversations for people and we'll work closely with them to minimise the impacts wherever possible and clearly explain the acquisition process.
"All feedback from landowners that relates to design is fed into the HTP team for assessment. Design work is currently ongoing and work to further minimise impacts will continue to be the focus of the EIS."
Given his career in film Mr Barry is now considering making a documentary on his battle to protect his property from the HTP.
"I have spoken to a documentary film maker - it is something I am considering. If I end up in the NSW Land Environment Court over this project then our story should be told," he said.
