Great food, great enterprise Steve Whan's opinion of the Wattaka Café

Last Tuesday, Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan, made a special visit to Wattaka Café, a vibrant social enterprise operated by the Ungooroo Corporation.
The café, located in the heart of Singleton, is more than just a place for great coffee and delicious food; it is a beacon of opportunity for Indigenous people, providing them with supported employment in the hospitality industry.
Wattaka Café is a 100% Aboriginal-owned venture dedicated to creating equality and fairness. It offers a nurturing environment where individuals who require additional support can learn new skills and build meaningful careers in hospitality. By supporting Wattaka Café, patrons contribute to a broader mission of inclusion and empowerment, giving people with disabilities the chance to thrive in a supportive workplace.
During his visit, Minister Whan had the opportunity to meet with several trainees and staff members, each of whom had a unique story of growth and aspiration. Funded by the NSW Government, Ungooroo provides comprehensive support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander learners, including culturally appropriate mentoring to ensure successful training completion and improved post-training employment outcomes.
Ungooroo Corporation, as a contracted Barranggirra provider, places Aboriginal learners in the café and at other projects across the state, helping them gain the skills needed for a successful career. Under the Smart and Skilled initiative, Aboriginal students receive fee-free training, a significant boost for those looking to enter the workforce without the burden of tuition costs.
Additionally, the NSW Government has extended fee-free training for apprentices and trainees in the latest state budget, further reinforcing its commitment to education and employment for all.
Minister Whan praised Ungooroo's impact on the community. "It was great to meet the team at Ungooroo in Singleton. Ungooroo's amazing staff work with Aboriginal young people linking them up with training and skills, among the many success stories are 12 apprentices working on the M1 motorway project near Newcastle. This small team changes people's lives and it was inspiring to hear how they do it," he said.
The visit concluded with a hearty lunch prepared by the talented café staff, showcasing their culinary skills and dedication. Minister Whan left with a renewed sense of purpose, inspired by the café's mission and the stories of those he met. His visit highlighted the importance of continued support for social enterprises like Wattaka Café, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to succeed.
