Ethan Williams wins gold for Australia at recent Oceania Championships

What better to start your national representative career than a gold medal.
And that's exactly what Singleton teenager Ethan Williams did at last month's Oceania Athletic Championships held in Fiji.
Competing in the U18s Mens 400 hurdles Williams not only won gold he did it in a time of 53.94 a big 1.31s PB.
His success in Fiji came after what Williams described as a not so great race at the nationals in Adelaide although his form earlier in the season had been impressive.
"Well I went well enough to to be selected for Australia for the Oceania Championships so that was okay. But the win in Fiji that was something special," he said.
"And I cannot thank my family and the supporters enough especially, Singleton Track and Field, who helped fund raise for me to go to Fiji. Their support made all the difference."
The talented athlete, who is in Year 12 at Singleton High School, is not only busy preparing for his HSC but also upcoming school competitions.
Before the start of the HSC Williams will be heading to the Combined High Schools competition then onto the NSW All Schools competition both of which are held at Olympic Park in Sydney.
Williams is a longtime member of the Singleton Track and Field team having started competing with them as an U10. In his last state finals with Little Athletics in March he won gold in the 300m hurdles and silver in 110m hurdles.
He likes both races (110m and 400m) but said he would have to decide sooner or later which one to concentrate on in the senior competitions.
As well as training in Singleton he travels to Newcastle to train with Peter Gentz who owns Tiger Fitness & Training.
He has been with Gentz for five years and Williams paid credit to Gentz for his ongoing success on the track.
Asked why he chose hurdles he said the challenge and the fact he once did gymnastics meant he was used to the movements required to compete well in the hurdle races.
In the short-term he would like to make the World U20s competition in 2026 to be held in Oregon in the US.
And in the longer-term Williams would like to make the Commonwealth and Olympic team.
Not sure what a future career might be Williams said he is also thinking about the US college system where he could study while also training and competing.
