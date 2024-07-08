Two upcoming field days covering pastures, soil testing and carbon sampling

Hunter Local Land Services have two upcoming field days this month covering pasture management in wet conditions, livestock health, soil testing and carbon sampling.
The first field day will take place at Singleton on Thursday, July 18 at the pasture management site on the edge of town (White Fall Lane) starting at 10:00am
Topics covered will include grazing management, coping with wet conditions and animal health and nutrition.
Enjoy lunch and treats from CWA Singleton Branch - Country Women's Association and hear from plenty of company representatives and suppliers.
Register now https://bit.ly/3Vpo3dz
The second field day will take place on Friday July 26 from 10:00am at 425 Turanville Rd Scone.
Described as a Soil Carbon Field Day it is held in conjunction with the Upper Hunter Sustainable Farming Group (UHSFG)
It will involve a day out in the paddock as the group unravel the mysteries of soil testing and carbon sampling. It offers attendees great company and delicious food.
Gain a new understanding of the value of building soil health for on-farm productivity with the team from Steve Eccles Consulting - Land & Environmental Management. Steve and his technical team will be on-site for the day demonstrating their push tube soil collector that ensures accurate intact sampling of soils profiles.
Soil samples taken on the day will be set for analysis and that information will be available to the group.
Join in group discussion on soil sampling, soil health, soils analysis and understanding how best to improve your soils and what carbon markets all about.
This event is hosted at UPSFG member, John Taylor's Turanville property and he will be speaking about his farm management including preserving unique biodiversity. His property contains the largest remnant stand of Hunter River Red Gums in the region.
RSVP by email by Friday 19 July to John Taylor - tbs.jet@hotmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.