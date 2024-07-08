Australian success at World Wife Carrying Championships in Finland

Where would we be without Julia Galvin, who was hand each day, to support and cheer on the Australians competing at the year's World Wife Carrying Championships in Finland.
And no doubt her support helped them achieve outstanding results with former Singleton resident and champion swimmer Elliot Earnshaw and his partner Adelaide Taylor winning the sprint event. The couple then teamed up with Angus McDonald and Elisabeth Woodcok to win the teams event. An outstanding result for Team Australia.
Earnshaw and Taylor won the national Wife Carrying titles at last year's Singleton Show.
But back to Julia, a keen wife carrying competitor, who first met an Aussie team when she travelled to Finland in 2007 as a member of the Irish contingent. Leading our team that year was none other than Anthony Partridge and pair have remained great friends.
Julia visited Singleton around 2008-10 and even competed in the Singleton Show's national Wife Carrying Championships a couple of times.
"I want to send out a big 'Ay Ah Ya G'aan?!' To all my Singleton pals. Much love! Julia," she sent in a message to the Singleton Argus and we wish to thank her for all her photos and updates from Finland.
