Big ideas for future plans in the Valley

At a gathering at the Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre last month participants heard some 'big ideas' on what a future post-carbon Upper Hunter could look like.
The region, one of the world's largest exporters coal, is now being encouraged and at times even cajoled to seek a new economy, to embrace a fossil fuel free future.
But attaining that future is no easy matter and as part of the LiddellWorks exhibition and artists' residency Arts Upper Hunter organised this special event. It was also recorded by the ABC for their Big Ideas program.
Providing the inspiration were the panel AGL's corporate and community affairs manager Rob Cooper, environmental philosopher Professor Glenn Albrecht, anthropologist Associate Professor Hedda Askland and artist and climate activist Fiona Lee.
Mr Cooper said the only way to solve big issues was by talking.
"The model for how we approach challenges is to find common ground and then we can look for innovative way to solve those challenges," he said.
AGL closed its Liddell power station last year as as part of that closure plan they established LIddellWorks which provided the artists residency and the current exhibitions in Muswellbrook and Singleton and it also funded work by Prof Albrecht.
His essay 'Liddell: Layers of Language in Landscape' he described the concept he is internationally recognised as creating ' solastalgia' based on his research in the Hunter Valley.
"In 2003, I created the concept of solastalgia, the distressing lived experience of negative environmental change to a loved home environment, to describe just such a feeling or emotion. It involved the 'undermining' of a sense of place and a loss of identity tied to that place." he writes in the essay.
He talks about the once beautiful Hunter Valley pre-colonisation and today its transformation into moonscape due to open-cut mining.
To provide a pathway forward he introduces his new concept 'soliphilia' which he says is the emotional and political solidarity needed when working with others to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.
"Given the solastalgia produced at this site since the 1820s, a lot of soliphilia will be required to negate it," he writes.
"Who knows, but 'generating' at Liddell might mean using bacteria to directly produce electricity, storing that energy in salt ponds and enlisting algae and amoeba to clean and polish contaminated water?"
Prof. Albrecht said the residents in the Valley could take on the planning for the future themselves.
"Liddell marked the end of the industrial revolution fired by fossil fuels, be proud of that and move on," he said.
"I don't hate coal but burning fossil fuels wipe us all out.
"And perhaps we could consider renewables as maybe a transition fuel before future energy systems are created, " he said.
Mr Cooper said he could see a future where there was a tapestry of power sources used to provide 24 hours of energy.
Fiona Lee, whose works from her LiddellWorks residency, were on display at the arts centre spoke about the need for action on climate change.
She visited Liddell as part of her residency and could not get over how old the power station looked.
"It was blatantly obvious that it needed to shut. It's future now is batteries and renewables," she said.
Her home near Bobin on the Mid North Coast was destroyed in November 2019 during our Black Summer of bushfires. She lost her studio in that fire.
And she has used the ashes collected from her home in her artworks.
"I found comfort at that time from the smell and feel of those ashes as they contained objects from my home," she said.
All four panelists were not keen on a nuclear powered future with Assoc. Prof Askland saying when we are trying to re-imagine a future nuclear powers leaves us clinging to old ways.
"The proposal only unsettles us," she said.
