The Bridge - drugs and alcohol support service hub opens in Singleton

Alcohol and other drugs (AOD) support service hub, The Bridge, was officially opened in Singleton on Thursday, providing a free support service for people of the Hunter Valley.
The ribbon cutting took place on the front lawn but the hub has been operating for a couple of weeks and already it has been busy providing much need support services to individuals and families impacted by alcohol and drugs.
Funded by the NSW Government and delivered by not-for-profit organisation, Social Futures, The Bridge addresses limited access to support services in the region and provides coordinated support and treatment for people at risk of harm due to substance use.
Social Futures CEO, Tony Davies, said the comprehensive service is open to everyone in the area, and includes specialised support for young people, parents with young children and pregnant people.
"Our multidisciplinary team have a range of skills that combine to provide the best possible support, and increased access to care for regional and rural people."
"Seeking support can be particularly difficult for parents with young children. The Bridge is a child friendly space for those needing to bring little ones with them."
Representing the support and connection it offers regional people in Singleton, Cessnock, Kurri Kurri, Muswellbrook, Maitland and surrounding areas - the AOD hub is proud to launch its official name today, "The Bridge".
"The service is free, there is no need for a referral to visit, everyone is welcome - just walk in, email, or give us a call," said Mr Davies.
It is hoped the long-term impact of this program sees the Hunter Valley benefit from a decrease in the social and economic costs of substance use - the major cause of preventable disease, illness and death in Australia.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said while the health and social benefits of The Bridge were obvious, the real advantage came from its local location.
"We know how hard it can be for people to reach out for help, and adding in the obstacles of travel can make it that much more difficult for people who don't have access to reliable transport," she said.
"The Bridge is the perfect symbol for what this service provides to people in our community: a crossing for people to make positive changes and emerge on the other side as healthier versions of themselves."
The Bridge team comprises an alcohol and other drugs nurse, alcohol and other drugs counsellors, support navigators, peer workers and an Aboriginal alcohol and other drugs worker - and can provide connection to other professional support services.
Managing withdrawal, reducing harm for those not yet ready to quit, counselling and access to specialists and clinical services are all things The Bridge team can support.
Federal Member for Hunter, Mr Dan Repacholi MP said, "It is important to see investment in life changing services like The Bridge.
"Having an alcohol and other drugs support service hub in our region is a game-changer. It's a beacon of hope for those struggling with substance use, offering them a chance to reclaim their lives."
Consultation with Hunter New England Primary Health Network and Hunter New England Local Health District supported on-the-ground observations that Singleton and surrounds have, until now, had limited access to AOD services - particularly for young people, parents with young children and pregnant people.
For support, call 1800 319 801 or visit The Bridge, 2/16 Cambridge St, Singleton NSW.
