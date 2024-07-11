Loop Organics wins top Singleton Business Award, Cox Bakery 100th year

The best of local business was recognised and celebrated at the 2024 Singleton Business Awards gala presentation this past Saturday evening in front of 275 colleagues and fellow business owners at the Singleton Civic Centre.
The evening's highest honour of 'Business of the Year' was awarded to the winner of 'Excellence in Sustainability' category, LOOP Organics, who achieved the highest weighted score of all award category winners.
Loop Organics provides specialist organic waste and biosolids beneficial use and consulting services. Loop recognise the inherent value of organic materials and return these to the earth sustainably.
Equally important was individual recognition bestowed upon our two Business Leaders recipients, Rachel Baigent of Witmore, Business leader (20 Employees and over) and Skye Vickers Hunter Urban Dance Studio as Business Leader (20 Employees and under). Jess Stewart of HSV Heaven was again recognised as Young Business Leader of the Year and Dean Mainey of Soldier On taking out the Employee of the Year. Danny Eather, Business Singleton's President said that the 2024 Awards shone light on new businesses and individuals all of whom deservedly received recognition in their respective categories.
"The awards have again provided that platform for businesses and individuals alike to be showcased, whether it's a business such as Cox's Bakery that has been operating for 100 years or new start up business Holzy's Tinting all operate in challenging conditions at present and deserve their recognition in providing outstanding products or services to the community" Mr Eather said.
"Once again, I congratulate all for taking that step of putting yourself forward by nominating. Irrespective if you make it as a finalist, the awards process is a great business development opportunity for self-reflection and assessment which will only strengthen a business's operations moving forward".
Business Singleton once again recognised the longevity local businesses with 5 well-known local businesses all reaching significant milestones in 2024, collectively 250 years of business operations. These businesses included Cox's Bakery (100 years), Singleton Neighbourhood Centre (50 Years), Daracon (40 Years), Singleton Pump & Water (40 Years) and Worn Out Wares (20 Years)
Business Singleton would like to acknowledge the efforts of our awards judging committee whom without, the awards would not be possible. Judges included Salena Avard, James Brown, Jessica Coates-Judson, Wayne Diemar, Clint Ekert, Peter Hollingsworth, Candice MacFadyen, Martin McKenzie, Claire Quigley, Renata Roberts, Cate Simms & Troy White and Rotary.
Business Singleton thank the following for their continued support of our annual awards and without them, the event would not be possible - AGL, Glencore, Hollydene Estate, Local Buying Foundation, Singleton Council, Yancoal Mount Thorley Warkworth, NSW Mining, Hunter Valley Operations, CPR Pest Management, TAFE NSW, Rotary Club of Singleton, Singleton Square Charter Hall & Supercar Superhero's.
2023 SINGLETON BUSINESS AWARD WINNERS
Excellence in Sustainability :Loop Organics*
Excellence in Innovation: Morgan Engineering*
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion : Star Club Equestrian Program Inc*
Excellence in Retail : Buck Yeah Equine*
Excellence in Health, Wellbeing & Lifestyle: Singleton Striders*
Outstanding Community Organisation: Rotary Club of Singleton*
Excellence in Professional Services: Silverado Promotional Products*
Outstanding New Business: Holzy's Tinting*
Outstanding Visitor Experience: Hollydene Estate Wines & Vines Restaurant*
Excellence in Agriculture: Starline Alpaca Farmstay*
Excellence in Micro Business: Hunter Valley Elite Window Tinting*
Excellence in Small Business: Hollydene Estate Wines & Vines Restaurant*
Excellence in Large Business: Morgan Engineering*
Employee of the Year: Dean Mainey*
Young Business Leader of the Year: Jess Stewart*
Business Leader of the Year: Rachel Baigent* 20 Employees and Over Skye Vickers* 20 Employee's and Under
People's Choice - Best Customer Service HSV Heaven*
Excellence in Supporting the Veteran Community: Singleton Defence Families & Community Inc.
Milestone Awards Cox's Bakery - 100 Years, Singleton Neighbourhood Centre - 50 Years, Daracon - 40 Years, Singleton Pump & Water - 40 Years & Worn Out Wares - 20 Years
President's Award Morgan Engineering*
Business of the Year - Loop Organics*
