Loop Organics wins top Singleton Business Award, Cox Bakery 100th year

Equally important was individual recognition bestowed upon our two Business Leaders recipients, Rachel Baigent of Witmore, Business leader (20 Employees and over) and Skye Vickers Hunter Urban Dance Studio as Business Leader (20 Employees and under). Jess Stewart of HSV Heaven was again recognised as Young Business Leader of the Year and Dean Mainey of Soldier On taking out the Employee of the Year. Danny Eather, Business Singleton's President said that the 2024 Awards shone light on new businesses and individuals all of whom deservedly received recognition in their respective categories.