Peabody's Wambo underground coalmine to close earlier than planned

Peabody Energy's Wambo underground coalmine near Singleton is set to close earlier than planned, with the mine expected to starting scaling back operations this year, and the workforce reduced from September.
This will be the second early closure, of an underground mine in the Singleton district this year, with Glencore closing its Integra mine at the end of May due to hazardous conditions.
Wambo was planned to close in 2026 but according to Peabody challenging geological conditions brought forward the closure date to September 2025.
"In order to maintain a safe and efficient working environment for our workforce and mining equipment, Peabody has decided to amend the remaining mine plan at its Wambo Underground mining operation," a spokesperson for the company said.
"As part of these changes, remaining longwall blocks or production areas, will be shortened to maximise the safety, certainty and reliability of the operation.
"The planned end to operations in the current mining area has been the subject of regular updates and consultation with our workforce.
"We have communicated this decision to our workforce and as we move closer to the scale back of operations, we will discuss potential employment options and offer outplacement services to our employees. We have also activated our Employee Assistance Program should any employees and families need support.
"We will also work with our local business partners to ensure they have the information required."
Peabody will continue to have a strong presence in the Hunter Valley beyond 2025 as the company is a 50% shareholder with Glencore in the neighbouring United Wambo open cut operation.
The company also operates the Wilpinjong Mine in the Central West and the Metropolitan Mine in the Illawarra.
At the Integra mine the longwall mining equipment has been removed as work proceeds on its formal closure that will require the sealing of the pit. That work is expected to take 12-18 months to carry out.
How long the final rehabilitation of the Integra mine site takes will no doubt be of interest to many in the community as well as the expected changes its closure will make to neighbouring mining operations.
Once Wambo closes Yancoal's Ashton pit will remain the only underground mine operating in the Singleton LGA.
Maxwell underground near Muswellbrook is about to start full production and was seeking 200 workers to undertake that job earlier this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.