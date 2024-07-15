Singleton, thank you for 150 years

How the world has changed since The Singleton Argus was first published on July 15, 1874.
Readers of that first printed edition of what was then called The Singleton Argus and Upper Hunter General Advocate could never have imagined that one day the news of their town might one day be instantly accessible to audiences across Australia and around the world.
Or that they might one day be able to read their local newspaper on a pocket-sized mobile contraption called a smartphone.
The internet may have changed almost every aspect of our daily lives, but some things have not changed about The Singleton Argus: it's still the trusted voice of Singleton.
Its news coverage is proudly independent and diligently gathered by a hard-working journalist dedicated to keeping the local community strong, informed and connected and its sales team is still dedicated to connecting advertisers with the masthead's loyal audiences.
Across the decades, through changes of technology and ownership and editors, Singleton's original local newspaper has continued to evolve.
Just as Singleton and the wider Upper Hunter region have evolved, The Argus has adapted to meet the changing needs of audiences and advertisers, including online at singletonargus.com.au.
Thank you to all of those editors and journalists and sales managers and sales reps who have been custodians of its important role in the community and who have contributed to its success over 150 years.
A special thanks to senior journalist Louise Nichols, who reports with such care, pride and fierce independence on the issues that matter to Singleton.
Most important, thank you to you, the loyal audiences and advertisers of The Singleton Argus.
By becoming a digital subscriber, buying the printed newspaper or placing an advertisement online or in print you are helping to sustain the trusted local journalism that contributes to an informed and connected Singleton.
This is work that would not be possible without you. So, thank you for supporting local news and Singleton's trusted voice since 1874.
