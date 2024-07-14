The Singleton Argus
Bullock's untimely fall leaves jockeys' title up for grabs

By Gary Harley
July 15 2024 - 9:26am
Singleton-raised jockey Aaron Bullock is recovering from a broken collarbone.
THE state's leading jockey, Aaron Bullock, is recovering from a broken collarbone after he was dislodged from his mount in race six at the annual Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation race day at Broadmeadow on Saturday.

