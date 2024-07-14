Bullock's untimely fall leaves jockeys' title up for grabs

THE state's leading jockey, Aaron Bullock, is recovering from a broken collarbone after he was dislodged from his mount in race six at the annual Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation race day at Broadmeadow on Saturday.
Riding Paul Perry's Bodgie in the Benchmark 64 Handicap (900 metres), Bullock fell just short of the winning post and is expected to have surgery this week to repair a fractured clavicle.
With the 2023-24 racing season coming to an end on July 31, Bullock leads the NSW jockeys' premiership with 137 winners, 7.5 ahead of fellow Novocastrian Ash Morgan, after Saturday's meeting.
Meanwhile, Godolphin two-year-old Limahuli landed a hefty plunge in the 900m Super Maiden.
A home bred, the gelding was beaten a total of more 20 lengths in his previous three starts earlier in the year, however two recent trials indicated he was capable of a positive performance in an inferior class. The James Cummings stable representative, Darren Beadman, was at Newcastle on Saturday and, when interviewed before the race, was confident that Limahuli would run well.
The juvenile, backed from $7.50 into $3.20, was ridden by Jean Van Overmeire, who rode two winners on the day.
His ride on Limahuli was faultless.
The gelding was slow away but Van Overmeir drove him along the rail behind the leaders soon after.
He was ridden out to win by just under a length.
Van Overmeir rode the previous winner, Sukida, trained by Sam Kavanagh. The filly was on debut in the 900m Maiden Handicap for two- and three-year-olds, after winning her only trial at Wyong on June 19.
Sukida settled in a group behind the leaders and she wound up late to win by 1.33 lengths.
Van Overmeir is enjoying his best season, with 98 winners to date.
Kris Lees produced a smart two-year-old filly in Lutetia, an easy winner on debut in the two-year-old Maiden Handicap (1200m).
Lutetia was ridden by Andrew Gibbons, who was also successful in the previous race on Codetta, which had an impressive win in the 1200m two-year-old Maiden Handicap.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.