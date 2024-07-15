Singleton Argus celebrates it's 150th in photos

The Singleton Argus celebrates its 150th anniversary this week and we took a look back on some of its earliest editions and then some of the major stories covered in the last decade.
Floods, bushfires, tragedies and major infrastructure projects that will reshape our community.
The political leaders who became well known locals during their tenure, the outstanding sporting achievers and sporting teams community organisations in particular the Northern Agricultural Association who this year will stage their 150th show.
We covered the opening of Liddell power station in 1971 and in April 2023 we covered its closure.
Following the opening of Liddell came a half century of coal generation and the expansion of our district's coal extraction first for domestic consumption and today for the export market.
What stories will be covered in the next decade - the opening of the Singleton bypass, population growth, hydro-power generation new sporting success? No doubt all of those stories and much much more.
