A brief history of The Singleton Argus

The first edition of the Singleton Argus came out on July 15 1874 and was created by experienced publisher John Willis.
His paper would go on in continuity but The Argus was not the first newspaper in Singleton, it wasn't even the first Argus in town.
The first newspaper in Singleton was the 'Yeoman' it began in 1858 however records do not show how long that publication lasted. The next to come was the 'Singleton Times and Patrick Plains Advertiser'.
This publication had some success lasting to 10 years but frequent ownership changes caused the Times to fold in 1871.
The original Singleton Argus was published in 1872 but despite public demand did not have enough advertising revenue to support the newspaper.
Enter John Willis who was not from Singleton and decided to select 'The Singleton Argus' title. The name stuck even though it was tradition that when a new publication is created it does not take the name of the previous one in that area.
The Argus was a weekly Saturday broadsheet publication for only two months after it started before it was printed for both Wednesday and Saturday afternoons.
The newspaper then became a tri-weekly newspaper on January 1, 1897 it was published on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings coming out the next day before printing advances saw them sold the same afternoon they were printed. The paper returned to being a bi-weekly publication in the mid-1980s.
Today the paper is published once a week on a Thursday.
The Argus holds the record in that it was the longest family-owned newspaper in Australia.
It was family run by Robinsons for a total of 77 years (1886-1973) until it was bought by Western Newspapers Pty Ltd it was then sold to The Herald and Weekly Times which was purchased by News Limited before being bought by Rural Press. Rural Press merged with Fairfax Media in 2006.
Fairfax Media would merge with Nine Entertainment Co. in July 2018 and in April 2019, Nine sold the regional and agricultural publications to Antony Catalano and Alex Waislitz. Their company Australian Community Media is the current owner of the Argus.
