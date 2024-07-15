Greyhounds U-18s fly flag on dirty day for Singleton at Scone

The Singleton Under-18s flew the flag with a 16-14 win on an otherwise dirty day for the Greyhounds at Scone on Sunday.
First grade was hammered 60-0 by the unbeaten Thoroughbreds in first grade, reserve grade had a 54-8 loss which saw them drop from third to fourth and Ladies League Tag were beaten 48-0.
Scone sit on top of first and reserve grade and LLT ladders, with the Thoroughbreds' LLT team also unbeaten.
The one bright spot for the Greyhounds was the Under-18s who are now two games clear of Scone on the ladder with eight wins from their nine games.
A penalty goal proved the difference with both teams scoring three tries and kicking one conversion.
Singleton's tries were scored by Charlie Knight, Jayden Brumby and Hayden Davidson, while Tyler Ward kicked two goals.
The two teams meet in all four grades again this Sunday (July 21) at Pirtek Park in round six catch-up games.
In the other Under-18 match on the weekend, Denman 16 defeated Greta Branxton 6.
In the other first grade results, Denman (third) beat Aberdeen (fourth) 32-18 and Greta Branxton (second) defeated Muswellbrook (fifth) 34-28.
In the other reserve grade games on the weekend, Aberdeen (third) 56 defeated Merriwa (seventh) 6 and Greta Branxton (second) beat Muswellbrook (sixth) 40-0.
In the weekend's other LLT games, Muswellbrook (fourth) 30 beat Greta Branxton (fifth) 8 and Aberdeen (third) 42 defeated Merriwa (sixth) 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.