Illegal dumping at Wattle Ponds cost Singleton Council $30,000 to clean-up

By Newsroom
July 16 2024 - 9:08am
Singleton Council Senior Ranger Heath Dowling at the Wattle Ponds Road site. Pictured supplied
A 42 tonne haul of illegally-dumped waste at a site on Wattle Ponds Road in Singleton Heights has reignited calls for people to consider their impact on the community and the environment when disposing of rubbish.

