Singleton Greyhound's Ryan Jurkans pulls on Ukrainian jersey

The Jurkans brothers Ryan and Brock are currently enjoying a football trip of a life time.
Ryan Jurkans has been selected to play for Ukraine U19's in the Rugby League European Championships in Serbia from July 14-21 and Brock Jurkans will be attending in a leaguesafe capacity.
Their grandmother was Ukrainian thereby qualifying them to play for the Heritage side.
Singleton Greyhounds have kindly supported Ryan and Brock on this tour and they have gifted training shirts to the Ukraine squad. In addition the home club's sponsor Pirtek, family and friends also have generously supported the boys on this amazing opportunity.
Their opening round was against Serbia with Ukraine winning 24/4 Ryan scored a try in this game and helped bring the side to victory.
Ryan has been selected alongside Phoenix Death, the son of former NRL star Jason Death and cousin of Nathan Cleary to travel to Serbia for this opportunity.
The team will play England on the 17th July. Teams competing are Ukraine, England, France, Scotland, Serbia and USA.
Ryan and Brock would like to thank everyone that have supported them
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.