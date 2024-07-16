Greens say no to nuclear power in the Hunter

Senator Shoebridge said "For the Coalition, the so-called champions of private enterprise, to be proposing the nuclear power stations be 100% government owned, is a dead give-away. No private investor will touch this. In my opinion, this announcement is designed to sabotage the transition to renewables, already well under way, This announcement is a lifeline to their donors from the gas industry. The aim is to force more gas into the system, no matter the cost of electricity to consumers."