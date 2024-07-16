Greens say no to nuclear power in the Hunter

Singleton Greens Local Government candidate Louise Stokes met with Senator David Shoebridge and other candidates Llynda Nairn (Cessnock) and Campbell Knox (Maitland) in Singleton on Saturday to voice their concern about the Federal Coalition's proposal to build a nuclear reactor at Liddell power station site.
"Some Upper Hunter residents are enjoying less air pollution, with the closure of Liddell power station, but Dutton wants to saddle us with an even more dangerous industry," Ms Stokes said.
"The Upper Hunter has been doing the heavy lifting to keep the lights on in NSW, for decades - for generations. We need to rollout renewables, but Dutton and the coalition have come up with this monstrous distraction.
"Australians are finding it difficult to pay their power bills now." said Llynda Nairn. "The CSIRO has made it clear that nuclear is the most expensive form of energy, while wind and solar with backup storage are the cheapest. This nuclear plan, completely lacking in detail, is a recipe for more expensive electricity into the future."
Campbell Knox pointed out that the Dutton plan would see high level nuclear waste stored on site at Liddell for the life time of the reactor. "We haven't yet been able to find a permanent disposal site for even the low-level radioactive waste from the small Lucas Heights facility. This idea that we can push this, and the massive decommissioning costs, onto future generations is outrageous."
Senator Shoebridge said "For the Coalition, the so-called champions of private enterprise, to be proposing the nuclear power stations be 100% government owned, is a dead give-away. No private investor will touch this. In my opinion, this announcement is designed to sabotage the transition to renewables, already well under way, This announcement is a lifeline to their donors from the gas industry. The aim is to force more gas into the system, no matter the cost of electricity to consumers."
