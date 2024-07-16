Classical music concert comes to All Saints Anglican Church in Singleton

Elizabeth Holowell OAM commenced her career as a foundation member of the Australian Chamber Orchestra and as a member of the William Hennessy String Quartet. She is also an internationally acclaimed teacher of violin and viola having held the position of Head of Strings in Universities in Australia and New Zealand. Her students have been prize-winners in major competitions and have graduated to leading orchestral and teaching positions around the world. Elizabeth has released several CD recordings of Australasian works for violin and piano. Her most recent CD, released by Centaur, USA, draws upon her specialism in Viennese classical performance practice in a recording of the Schubert Violin Sonatas with renowned fortepianist, Erin Helyard.