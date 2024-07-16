Classical music concert comes to All Saints Anglican Church in Singleton

Join Chamber Music in the Hunter for Themes and Variations, an exquisite concert blending flute and strings. Giordani, Reicha and Bach are our classics, spiced with Villa-Lobos and more.
Tailored for both classical aficionados and newcomers the concert will be held at All Saints Anglican Church in Singleton on Saturday August 10 from 6:30pm.
The group includes flautist Jennifer StGeorge, cello Anthea Scott-Mitchell and Elizabeth Holowell playing the violin/Viola.
"We are a Newcastle based group of musicians who love to create live classical music," Jennifer StGeorge said.
"And we are all involved in the musical life of Newcastle. We are all professional musicians passionate about music and particularly keen to bring classical music to the Upper Hunter on a regular basis."
To date they have done a couple of concerts in Muswellbrook but this will be the first time the ensemble has played in Singleton.
It is an interchangeable group of musicians as it depends on the repertoire they are playing which musicians will be playing at each concert.
The concert in Singleton is being supported by the Anglican Cathedral of Newcastle.
Jennifer StGeorge has been immersed in the music field as performer, educator and researcher since her undergraduate studies at Melbourne University. As a flautist she has played in the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the State Orchestra of Victoria. In the Hunter, and across Australia and France, she has performed in innumerable symphony, opera, ballet and chamber performances. She has taught in many schools and universities, and is the author of an award-winning PhD thesis on instrumental music education.
Elizabeth Holowell OAM commenced her career as a foundation member of the Australian Chamber Orchestra and as a member of the William Hennessy String Quartet. She is also an internationally acclaimed teacher of violin and viola having held the position of Head of Strings in Universities in Australia and New Zealand. Her students have been prize-winners in major competitions and have graduated to leading orchestral and teaching positions around the world. Elizabeth has released several CD recordings of Australasian works for violin and piano. Her most recent CD, released by Centaur, USA, draws upon her specialism in Viennese classical performance practice in a recording of the Schubert Violin Sonatas with renowned fortepianist, Erin Helyard.
Anthea Scott-Mitchell studied the cello with Janos Starker in Bloomington (USA), with Paul Tortelier in San Francisco, and at Switzerland's International Menuhin Music Academy with Radu Aldulescu and Pierre Fournier. She was Co-principal cellist with the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Camerata Lysy Gstaad, Professoressa di Violoncello with Rome's Santa Cecilia Orchestra under Leonard Bernstein, principal cellist with the Camerata Strumentale di Santa Cecilia, and has been Guest Principal Cello with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Anthea became Senior Lecturer in Cello at the University of Newcastle, and has recorded an album, 'Into the Silence' with pianist Erin Sweetman.
At All Saints Anglican Church, All Tickets $25, under 17 free. Visit www.stickytickets.com.au/ac4y8 or tickets are available at the door from 6.30pm.
