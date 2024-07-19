Cattle 'Auto Weigher' arrives in Australia - making weight gain checks easier

Creating plenty of of interest at the Singleton Pasture Field Day was Gallagher's cattle Auto Weigher.
The just released in Australia, the automated weighting machine, is manufactured in Canada where it has been in use for a number of years.
It is a remote front-foot weighing system which allows livestock to be weighed in paddocks, rather than having to walk into the yard.
Cattle are enticed onto the platform with a mineral or molasses block, and the weight data is analysed and converted to full body weight locally with the full body weight data then transmitted to the Cloud and sent to the farmer's computer or device.
The weight measured comes within a 5 % accuracy range.
In the software dashboard, farmers see average weight and average daily gain of the mob as well as individuals which enables farmers to make strategic decisions based on real-time data.
The unit has sealed load cells and is described as being easy and safe to set-up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.